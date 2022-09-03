GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 5th-9th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 5th-9th:

Monday, September 5 – (Pre-taped on August 11th) Deals and Steals power hour with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 6 Rick Klein (ABC News political director) Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal ( Earn Your Leisure) Danielle Walker ( Healthy In a Hurry )

Wednesday, September 7 DeAnna Hoskins (JustLeadershipUSA president and CEO) Edward Enninful ( A Visible Man ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 8 Levar Stoney (Mayor of Richmond, Virginia) Phil Lipof’s interview with O.A.R. Dancing with the Stars cast members Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba ( Dancing with the Stars judges) with an exclusive announcement about the upcoming season

Friday, September 9 First responder and survivor advocate John Feal GMA3’s trailblazing women series with UPS driver Tiffany Guess Calvin Roberson ( Marriage Ain’t for Punks ) Luke Evans ( Pinocchio )



