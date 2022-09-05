“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Season 2 Premiere Date Seemingly Confirmed for September by ABC Network

Ever since Lucasfilm’s exciting animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch was announced to return for its second season this fall, fans have been waiting for an official return date for the Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff.

Now, thanks to a tweet from the Disney-owned ABC Network’s “On the Red Carpet” Twitter account, we may have confirmation that The Bad Batch will be back with more adventures before the end of this month.

What’s happening:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 had been previously announced to stream this fall on Disney+, and now ABC Network’s “On the Red Carpet” Twitter account has seemingly confirmed the highly anticipated premiere date as Wednesday, September 28.

season 2 had been previously announced to stream this fall on Disney+, and now ABC Network’s “On the Red Carpet” Twitter account has seemingly confirmed the highly anticipated premiere date as Wednesday, September 28. The Bad Batch stars voice actor Dee Bradley Baker as clone troopers Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo as they join forces with their clone “sister” Omega (Michelle Ang) as they go up against their former brother-in-arms Crosshair (also Baker). These characters were first introduced in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars , and the series is co-created by Dave Filoni, who also contributed to that show.

stars voice actor Dee Bradley Baker as clone troopers Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo as they join forces with their clone “sister” Omega (Michelle Ang) as they go up against their former brother-in-arms Crosshair (also Baker). These characters were first introduced in the final season of , and the series is co-created by Dave Filoni, who also contributed to that show. A trailer for the second season of the series was released at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, but the only release date given at that time was “Fall.”

If the September 28 premiere date for The Bad Batch is correct, that would mean the series will be releasing episodes alongside the live-action Star Wars: Andor, which is set to debut one week earlier on September 21.

What they’re saying:

On the Red Carpet: “The animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch is back for its second season on Disney+ September 28th. We’ll see new high-stakes adventures, daring missions, and a familiar Star Wars villain.”

The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.