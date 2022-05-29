Official Trailer for Season 2 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Released

In conjunction with a panel this afternoon at Star Wars Celebration, a brand new trailer has been released for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
What’s Happening:
- The new season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to premiere on Disney+ this fall.
- Clone Commander Cody makes an appearance in the trailer, his first in the series, which got a huge reaction from the crowd at Star Wars Celebration.
- Other characters revealed in the trailer include Palpatine, Mas Amedda, and Gungi.
- At the panel this afternoon, new outfits for The Bad Batch were showcased.
- Everyone in attendance at the panel got this poster for the new season, inspired by classic Hollywood movie posters of the 1930s-50s.
- Check out the video below featuring a live read of a scene from Star Wars: The Bad Batch with Dee Bradley Baker (The Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega):
More News from Star Wars Celebration:
- Tales of the Jedi, an anthology of original animated shorts featuring Jedi from the prequel era, was announced to be coming to Disney+ later this year.
- New content and destinations are coming to Star Tours! While not too many specifics were given in the reveal, the promise of new experiences on the ride is said to be coming soon.
- Star Wars: Andor is set to premiere on August 31st on Disney+.
