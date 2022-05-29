Official Trailer for Season 2 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Released

In conjunction with a panel this afternoon at Star Wars Celebration, a brand new trailer has been released for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

What’s Happening:

The new season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to premiere on Disney+

is set to premiere on Clone Commander Cody makes an appearance in the trailer, his first in the series, which got a huge reaction from the crowd at Star Wars Celebration.

Other characters revealed in the trailer include Palpatine, Mas Amedda, and Gungi.

At the panel this afternoon, new outfits for The Bad Batch were showcased.

Everyone in attendance at the panel got this poster for the new season, inspired by classic Hollywood movie posters of the 1930s-50s.

Check out the video below featuring a live read of a scene from Star Wars: The Bad Batch with Dee Bradley Baker (The Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega):

More News from Star Wars Celebration: