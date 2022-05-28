“Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” Animated Anthology Series Coming to Disney+ This Fall

This afternoon at Star Wars Celebration, Tales of the Jedi, an anthology of original animated shorts featuring Jedi from the prequel era, was announced to be coming to Disney+ later this year.

What’s Happening:

The incredible Dave Filoni joined host Amy Ratcliffe on stage at Star Wars Celebration to announce Tales of the Jedi .

. Filoni says he’s taking what he learned in live-action and reapplying it back to animation. “It’s all just Star Wars to me.”

Each animated story will feature different Jedi from the prequel era, such as Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku and Ahsoka

Young Count Dooku

Young Qui-Gon Jinn will also appear on the series alongside his old master. Liam Neeson will be reprising his role as Qui-Gon Jinn, while Neeson’s son will play the younger version of the character.

Ahsoka Tano will also appear in the series, at a younger age than we’ve seen her before, along with her mother.

The episode featuring Ahsoka was shown to attendees at the Star Wars Celebration panel.

Actress Janina Gavankar, who voices Ahsoka’s mother, was introduced to Star Wars fans at the panel.

Here is some additional concept art for the series:

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will debut exclusively on Disney+ this fall.