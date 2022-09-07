Foodie Guide to Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month runs from September 15th through October 15th, and to celebrate, both the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort have tasty treats highlighting the flavors of the Hispanic and Latin American cultures. Let’s take a look at what you can indulge in this Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month in the latest Foodie Guide!

Walt Disney World – Together We Are Magia

Cinderella’s Royal Table (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Un Poco Loco Tostones: Green plantains, duck confit, roasted pepper purée, avocado mousse, charred corn, and cotija cheese foam (New)

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen (Availability ongoing)

Orinoco Ida’s Cachapas: House-made corn pancakes, beer-braised pork, roasted corn, Fresno pepper salsa, and avocado cream

House-made corn pancakes, beer-braised pork, roasted corn, Fresno pepper salsa, and avocado cream Panna-Connie’s Congo Lime Delight: Lime ‘panna cotta’ served with mango-lime sorbet and fresh fruit (Plant-based)

Popcorn Cart Near Cinderella Castle

Mexican Spiced Hot COCO Brownie: Mexican spiced hot chocolate flavored brownie with Miguel chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only through Oct. 31)

Big Top Souvenirs (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Chamoy Caramel Apple: Granny Smith caramel apple with Chamoy spices and sauce

Granny Smith caramel apple with Chamoy spices and sauce Mickey Churro Caramel Apple: Granny Smith caramel apple with confectioners coating, marshmallows, and cinnamon sugar

Granny Smith caramel apple with confectioners coating, marshmallows, and cinnamon sugar Mickey Churro Cupcake: Churro-flavored cupcake and buttercream icing with chocolate ears and cinnamon sugar

Churro-flavored cupcake and buttercream icing with chocolate ears and cinnamon sugar Mickey Churro Mallow: Marshmallow dipped in confectioners coating and cinnamon sugar

Connections Eatery (Availability ongoing)

Southwestern Burger: Gourmet beef blend, roasted corn-chipotle salsa, Oaxaca cheese crema, chamoy, and guacamole spread on a toasted bun

Choza de Margarita (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Cochinita Pibil: Citrus-marinated pulled pork served on corn tortillas with pickled red onions and a mango habanero relish served with a side of corn esquites

La Hacienda de San Angel (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tamale: Cochinita pibil in corn masa topped with pipián sauce, queso cotija, and crema Mexicana

Cochinita pibil in corn masa topped with pipián sauce, queso cotija, and crema Mexicana Rosa María Margarita with Centinela Blanco Tequila, violet cordial, black currant, orange liqueur, and lime juice

Mission: SPACE Pretzel Cart (Availability ongoing)

Slushy: Strawberry, mango, or strawberry-mango swirl (non-alcoholic)

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Availability ongoing)

Frozen Classic Strawberry Daiquiri: Thomas Tew Rum, strawberry, and lime

San Angel Inn Restaurante (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Rosa María Margarita with Centinela Blanco Tequila, violet cordial, black currant, orange liqueur, and lime juice

Sunshine Seasons

Chef Verónica’s Birria Tacos: Birria tacos with beef, Monterrey Jack, onions, cilantro, and lime served with consommé (New) (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Birria tacos with beef, Monterrey Jack, onions, cilantro, and lime served with consommé Spicy Fish Taco: Fire-roasted corn salsa with a creamy jalapeño-Piri Piri sauce and relish served with plantain chips (Availability ongoing)

Fire-roasted corn salsa with a creamy jalapeño-Piri Piri sauce and relish served with plantain chips Rotisserie Chicken with yellow rice and black beans (Availability ongoing)

Brazil at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (Available through Nov. 19)

Feijoada: Black beans with crispy pork belly, Brazil nut pesto, and Ben’s Original Long Grain White Rice

Black beans with crispy pork belly, Brazil nut pesto, and Ben’s Original Long Grain White Rice Pao de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread

Brazilian cheese bread Xingu Brazilian Black Lager

Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça

The Fry Basket at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (Available through Nov. 19)

Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic cilantro aïoli

Mexico at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (Available through Nov. 19)

Taco al Pastor: Seared pork belly pastor on a corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, pineapple, pickled onions, and chives

Seared pork belly pastor on a corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, pineapple, pickled onions, and chives Tostada de Barbacoa: Barbacoa beef on a fried corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, salsa verde, Mexican crema, queso fresco, and chives

Barbacoa beef on a fried corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, salsa verde, Mexican crema, queso fresco, and chives Capirotada de Chocolate: Abuelita chocolate bread pudding served with a chocolate crème anglaise

Abuelita chocolate bread pudding served with a chocolate crème anglaise Blood Orange Charm Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, blood orange aperitif, blackcurrant-infused vodka, and prosecco served on the rocks with pink peppercorns and sweet dried Chile salt rim

Centinela Blanco Tequila, blood orange aperitif, blackcurrant-infused vodka, and prosecco served on the rocks with pink peppercorns and sweet dried Chile salt rim It Takes Two to Mango Margarita: Mezcal Ilegal Joven, mango purée, Nixta Corn Liqueur, rum, and ancho Chile lime juice served on the rocks with hibiscus-salt rim

Shimmering Sips at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (Available through Nov. 19)

Guava Mousse on a sugar cookie with coconut-lime whipped cream

The Swanky Saucy Swine at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (Available through Nov. 19)

Grilled Pork Shoulder Lettuce Wrap with charred corn salsa, pickled red onion, and cilantro-lime crema

ABC Commissary (Availability ongoing)

Shrimp Tacos: Sautéed shrimp on flour tortillas topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle-mayonnaise, and mango salsa served with Mexican rice and black beans topped with queso fresco

Sautéed shrimp on flour tortillas topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle-mayonnaise, and mango salsa served with Mexican rice and black beans topped with queso fresco Pork Tacos: Pork carnitas on flour tortillas topped with avocado salsa verde and pickled onions served with Mexican rice and black beans topped with queso fresco

Pork carnitas on flour tortillas topped with avocado salsa verde and pickled onions served with Mexican rice and black beans topped with queso fresco Watermelon Margarita: Patrón Silver Tequila, watermelon, sweet-and-sour, and lime juice

Backlot Express

Cuban Sandwich: Classically-pressed roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss, pickles, and mustard served with plantain chips (Availability ongoing)

Classically-pressed roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss, pickles, and mustard served with plantain chips Frozen Mojito (New) (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Baseline Taphouse (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Michelada: Mexican drink made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, and chili peppers served in a chilled, salt-rimmed glass (New)

Rosie’s All-American Café (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tres Leches: Tres leches cake served with whipped cream, a fresh strawberry, strawberry candy rocks, and a white chocolate coin (New)

Flame Tree Barbecue (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tres Leches Cupcake: Plant-based version of the traditional Colombian tres leches cake with vanilla cake soaked in almond, coconut, and oat milk, plant-based cinnamon, swirls of whipped icing, passion fruit boba, and a white chocolate piece featuring Antonio, Chispi, and Pico from Disney’s Encanto (New) (Plant-based)

Caravan Road (Availability ongoing)

Piña Colada Shaved Ice (available with and without vodka)

Kusafiri Bakery (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Impossible Empanada: Flaky Latin dough filled with plant-based picadillo (ground beef) (New)

Nomad Lounge (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Birria Tacos: Braised beef, ancho and guajillo chiles, Oaxaca cheese, lime, and cilantro (New)

Braised beef, ancho and guajillo chiles, Oaxaca cheese, lime, and cilantro Churros with vanilla crema and coffee crème anglaise

Blood Orange Pisco Sour: Barsol Pisco, fresh blood orange juice, fresh lime juice, an egg white, and simple syrup (New)

Pizzafari (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tres Leches Cupcake: Plant-based version of the traditional Colombian tres leches cake with vanilla cake soaked in almond, coconut, and oat milk, plant-based cinnamon, swirls of whipped icing, passion fruit boba, and a white chocolate piece featuring Antonio, Chispi, and Pico from Disney’s Encanto (New) (Plant-based)

Restaurantosaurus (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Cuban Sandwich: Roasted pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles served on a buttery Cuban-style bread with french fries (New)

Roasted pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles served on a buttery Cuban-style bread with french fries Tres Leches Cupcake: Plant-based version of the traditional Colombian tres leches cake with vanilla cake soaked in almond, coconut, and oat milk, plant-based cinnamon, swirls of whipped icing, passion fruit boba, and a white chocolate piece featuring Antonio, Chispi, and Pico from Disney’s Encanto (New) (Plant-based)

The Smiling Crocodile (Availability ongoing)

Pulled Street Tacos: Two pulled pork tacos tossed in a house-made sauce with lime crema, cotija, cabbage, and pickled onion served with a side of chips and salsa

Two pulled pork tacos tossed in a house-made sauce with lime crema, cotija, cabbage, and pickled onion served with a side of chips and salsa Chicken Street Tacos: Two roasted chicken tacos tossed in a house-made sauce with lime crema, cotija, cabbage, and pickled onion served with chips and salsa

Two roasted chicken tacos tossed in a house-made sauce with lime crema, cotija, cabbage, and pickled onion served with chips and salsa Street Corn Tacos: Two tacos with black beans, roasted corn, poblano peppers, and red onion topped with pico de gallo, chili-lime mayonnaise, and cotija served with chips and salsa

Two tacos with black beans, roasted corn, poblano peppers, and red onion topped with pico de gallo, chili-lime mayonnaise, and cotija served with chips and salsa Chips and Salsa

Tiffins Restaurant (Available Sept.15 through Oct. 15)

Chocolate Tres Leches: Chocolate cake soaked in classic tres leches, dulce de leche, coffee Chantilly, and white chocolate garnish (New)

Chocolate cake soaked in classic tres leches, dulce de leche, coffee Chantilly, and white chocolate garnish Blood Orange Pisco Sour: Barsol Pisco, fresh blood orange juice, fresh lime juice, an egg white, and simple syrup (New)

Thirsty River Bar (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Sangria Roja: Flavors of fresh oranges and apples blended with E&J Brandy and red wine (New)

Zuri’s Sweets Shop (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Chamoy Caramel Apple: Granny Smith caramel apple with Chamoy spices and sauce

Granny Smith caramel apple with Chamoy spices and sauce Mickey Churro Caramel Apple: Granny Smith caramel apple with confectioners coating, marshmallows, and cinnamon sugar

Granny Smith caramel apple with confectioners coating, marshmallows, and cinnamon sugar Mickey Churro Cupcake: Churro-flavored cupcake and buttercream icing with chocolate ears and cinnamon sugar

Churro-flavored cupcake and buttercream icing with chocolate ears and cinnamon sugar Mickey Churro Mallow: Marshmallow dipped in confectioners coating and cinnamon sugar

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Encanto Petite Cake: Vanilla chiffon cake, mango mousse, raspberry mousse, and white chocolate crisp pearls (New)

Vanilla chiffon cake, mango mousse, raspberry mousse, and white chocolate crisp pearls Flancocho Dessert: Chef Yoly’s version of this dessert from Puerto Rico consisting of a caramel flan and rich chocolate cake garnished with Amorette’s Patisserie chocolate disk, dried strawberry, meringue, and macaron (New)

Cilantro Food Truck (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Arepa Encantada: South American gluten free white corn meal cakes, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and Cilantro’s crema dip

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Cuban Sandwich: Made with house-smoked pork, shaved country ham, HFK signature pickles, yellow mustard, and Swiss cheese pressed between slices of fresh Cuban bread

Made with house-smoked pork, shaved country ham, HFK signature pickles, yellow mustard, and Swiss cheese pressed between slices of fresh Cuban bread Tajin-Rimmed Paloma

Disney’s Candy Cauldron and Goofy’s Candy Company (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Chamoy Caramel Apple: Granny Smith caramel apple with chamoy spices and sauce

Granny Smith caramel apple with chamoy spices and sauce Mickey Churro Caramel Apple: Granny Smith caramel apple with confectioners coating, marshmallows, and cinnamon sugar

Granny Smith caramel apple with confectioners coating, marshmallows, and cinnamon sugar Mickey Churro Cupcake: Churro-flavored cupcake and buttercream icing with chocolate ears and cinnamon sugar

Churro-flavored cupcake and buttercream icing with chocolate ears and cinnamon sugar Mickey Churro Mallow: Marshmallow dipped in confectioners coating and cinnamon sugar

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Dulce De Chocolate Donut: a cinnamon-sugar coated confection filled with dulce de leche cream and iced with Mexican chocolate (New)

a cinnamon-sugar coated confection filled with dulce de leche cream and iced with Mexican chocolate Dulce De Leche Cold Brew (New) (non-alcoholic)

Daily Poutine (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Poutine de Pastelón: Crispy fries, fried sweet plantain, sofrito ground beef, cheddar cheese, chive, crispy, garlic aïoli, and crispy plantain garnish (New)

D-Luxe Burger (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tripleta Burger: Deluxe patty, ham, pork belly, fried potato sticks, lettuce, tomato, and ketchup aïoli (New)

Hangar Bar (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Bitter Barkeep Pisco Sour: Barsol Quebranta Pisco, simple syrup, and fresh lime juice (New)

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Fiesta Roll: Seared tuna, cream cheese, and spicy volcano crab mix rolled in nori paper and sushi rice topped off with freshly sliced avocado, Masago, scallions, and micro cilantro drizzled with eel sauce and a house-made Fiesta sauce

Seared tuna, cream cheese, and spicy volcano crab mix rolled in nori paper and sushi rice topped off with freshly sliced avocado, Masago, scallions, and micro cilantro drizzled with eel sauce and a house-made Fiesta sauce Prickly Pear Paloma: Blanco tequila, prickly pear, lime juice, and grapefruit soda

Vivoli il Gelato (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Guava Cannoli: Sweet cream made with ricotta, sugar, and guava stuffed in a crispy pastry shell

Sweet cream made with ricotta, sugar, and guava stuffed in a crispy pastry shell Chamoyada: Mango sorbetto, beer, Tajín, and Chamoy

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn:

BoardWalk Deli (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Guava and Cheese Quesito: Crunchy puff pastry wrapped around a sweet guava and cream cheese filling (New)

Screen Door General Store (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Mickey Churro Caramel Apple: Granny Smith caramel apple with confectioners coating, marshmallows, and cinnamon sugar

Granny Smith caramel apple with confectioners coating, marshmallows, and cinnamon sugar Mickey Churro Cupcake: Churro-flavored cupcake and buttercream icing with chocolate ears and cinnamon sugar

Churro-flavored cupcake and buttercream icing with chocolate ears and cinnamon sugar Mickey Churro Mallow: Marshmallow dipped in confectioners coating and cinnamon sugar

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort:

Centertown Market (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Cardamom Flancocho: Cardamom red velvet cake with a caramel flan garnished with fresh fruit and floral (New)

Cardamom red velvet cake with a caramel flan garnished with fresh fruit and floral Chef Ludy’s Arroz Mamposteao: Crispy pork carnitas served with Spanish-style rice and beans, pickled onions, and crispy plantain (New)

Spyglass Grill (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Cardamom Flancocho: Cardamom red velvet cake with a caramel flan garnished with fresh fruit and floral (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort:

Bayview Gifts (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Mickey Churro Caramel Apple: Granny Smith caramel apple with confectioners coating, marshmallows, and cinnamon sugar

Granny Smith caramel apple with confectioners coating, marshmallows, and cinnamon sugar Mickey Churro Cupcake: Churro-flavored cupcake and buttercream icing with chocolate ears and cinnamon sugar

Churro-flavored cupcake and buttercream icing with chocolate ears and cinnamon sugar Mickey Churro Mallow: Marshmallow dipped in confectioners coating and cinnamon sugar

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort:

Barcelona Lounge (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Horchata: Traditional Latin-style beverage featuring rice milk, cinnamon, and agave (New) (non-alcoholic)

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood (Availability ongoing)

Rioja-braised Chorizo: Spanish-style sausage, rioja wine, and onions

Spanish-style sausage, rioja wine, and onions Charred Octopus: Patatas and chimichurri

Patatas and chimichurri ‘Aceitunas’ Marinated Olives: Citrus, garlic, and crushed red pepper (Plant-based)

Citrus, garlic, and crushed red pepper (Plant-based) Flight of Four Pintxos: Chilled mussels ‘escabèche,’ olive oil-poached tuna with lemon, ‘tortilla española’ Spanish potato omelet, and Valdeón blue cheese with fig and honey

Chilled mussels ‘escabèche,’ olive oil-poached tuna with lemon, ‘tortilla española’ Spanish potato omelet, and Valdeón blue cheese with fig and honey Rioja-braised Chicken: Roasted tomato bomba rice, grapes, and crispy potatoes

Roasted tomato bomba rice, grapes, and crispy potatoes Chuletón Bone-In Rib-Eye: Tomato, onions, and choice of two house sides

Tomato, onions, and choice of two house sides Chocolate-Avocado Mousse: Strawberry-basil sorbet and coconut crumble (Plant-based)

Strawberry-basil sorbet and coconut crumble (Plant-based) ‘Café con Leche’: Dark chocolate and Chantilly

Dark chocolate and Chantilly Sangría Tinto: Garnacha Old Vines, Torres Magdala Naranjas del Mediterráneo, and orange

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago (Availability ongoing)

Pan Con Tomate: Toasted bread, crushed tomato, garlic, and olive oil

Toasted bread, crushed tomato, garlic, and olive oil Warm Churros: Espelette sugar and chocolate sauce

Espelette sugar and chocolate sauce Sangría Flight: Sample all four house-made sangrias (Tinto, Rosado, Blanco, and Espumoso)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa:

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Pastel de Horchata: Vanilla sponge cake infused with cinnamon-scented rice milk topped with mango mousse and toasted meringue (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside:

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory and Riverside Mill Food Court (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Passionfruit Guava Tres Leches: Classic tres leches with a passionfruit guava curd, fresh cream, and floral décor (New)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa / Disney’s Old Key West Resort:

The Artist’s Palette and Good’s Food to Go (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Bruno’s Vision Cupcake: Tres leches vanilla cupcake filled with dulce de leche with whipped cream and sugar ‘vision’ shards (New)

Backstretch Pool Bar (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Isa Jacaranda Cone: Blue vanilla soft-serve with a hurricane of fondant flowers and glitter on a green cake cone (New)

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts:

The Market at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Encanto Mariposa Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with guava mousse, butter cream and golden ‘mariposa’ fondant décor (New)

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s Pop Century Resort Food Courts (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Chef Ludy’s Arroz Mamposteao: Crispy pork carnitas served with Spanish-style rice and beans, pickled onions, and crispy plantain (New)

Crispy pork carnitas served with Spanish-style rice and beans, pickled onions, and crispy plantain Mirabel Cupcake: Cinnamon cupcake filled with custard and topped with coconut buttercream, toasted coconut, and Mirabel-inspired fondant garnishes

Various Lounges (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Oaxaca Old-Fashioned includes Casa Dragones Tequila and Hella Cocktail Co. Mexican Chocolate and orange bitters (New)

Various Pool Bars (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Spicy Paloma: Teremana Tequila and Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters with grapefruit soda, lime, and a chili-lime rim (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Blend: A dark blend sourced from the Cerrado region of Brazil, Santa Barbara in Honduras, and the Costa Rican Central Valley (non-alcoholic)

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park:

Rancho del Zócalo (Availability ongoing)

Fire-Grilled Half Chicken marinated with chili citrus

Red Chile Enchilada Platter: Three cheese enchiladas topped with red chile sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Three cheese enchiladas topped with red chile sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans Trio of Street Tacos: Beef, chicken, and cauliflower served in corn tortillas with tomatillo sauce garnished with onions and cilantro and served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Beef, chicken, and cauliflower served in corn tortillas with tomatillo sauce garnished with onions and cilantro and served with Mexican rice and refried beans Burrito Sonora Beef or Chicken with refried beans, rice, and cheese wrapped in flour tortilla topped with a traditional guajillo sauce and served with Mexican rice

Cauliflower Tacos with cabbage slaw and tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Tostada Salad Beef or Chicken: Presented in a crispy tortilla shell with Mexican rice, refried beans, chopped lettuce, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo topped with cheese

Presented in a crispy tortilla shell with Mexican rice, refried beans, chopped lettuce, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo topped with cheese Mexican Chicken Caesar Salad: Grilled chicken, lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, pepitas, and cotija cheese

Frontierland Pretzel and Churro Carts, Ship to Shore Marketplace, and Rancho Del Zócalo Restaurante

Coco’s Dante Straw Clip (New)

Plaza de la Familia at Paradise Garden Grill (Available through Nov. 2)

Street-style Tacos: Trio of sirloin beef tacos with pickled vegetables, Spanish rice, and pinto beans (New)

Trio of sirloin beef tacos with pickled vegetables, Spanish rice, and pinto beans Traditional Tamale Plate: Green chile chicken tamales with Spanish rice, and pinto beans (New)

Green chile chicken tamales with Spanish rice, and pinto beans Carnitas Burrito: Pork carnitas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, and salsa verde served with house-made tortilla chips (New)

Pork carnitas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, and salsa verde served with house-made tortilla chips Chorizo Quesadilla: Poblano, onions, and mozzarella topped with cilantro crema and served with salsa roja and escabeche (New) (Plant-based)

Poblano, onions, and mozzarella topped with cilantro crema and served with salsa roja and escabeche Elote: Roasted corn on the cob topped with crema, cotija, chili powder, and chicharrones crumble (New)

Roasted corn on the cob topped with crema, cotija, chili powder, and chicharrones crumble (New) Coco Cake: Layers of vanilla cake filled with cinnamon mousse and iced with cream cheese frosting (New)

Layers of vanilla cake filled with cinnamon mousse and iced with cream cheese frosting Watermelon Candy Cocktail: Tequila, watermelon schnapps, and pineapple juice with a chamoy and chile-lime seasoned rim (New)

Tequila, watermelon schnapps, and pineapple juice with a chamoy and chile-lime seasoned rim Coco Sipper (New)

Coco’s Dante Straw Clip (New)

Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta (Available through Nov. 10)

Carnitas Pizza: Pork carnitas, chorizo refried beans, and mozzarella with citrus cabbage slaw and salsa verde (New)

Pork carnitas, chorizo refried beans, and mozzarella with citrus cabbage slaw and salsa verde Horchata Cheesecake with sugar skull décor (New)

Cocina Cucamonga (Availability ongoing)

Quesa Birria Tacos: Braised beef and cheese tacos with tomatillo salsa and consommé

Braised beef and cheese tacos with tomatillo salsa and consommé Carne Asada Tacos: Citrus-marinated grilled steak tacos with crushed avocados and fuego salsa

Citrus-marinated grilled steak tacos with crushed avocados and fuego salsa Pollo Asado Tacos: Achiote-marinated grilled chicken tacos with crushed avocados and fuego salsa

Achiote-marinated grilled chicken tacos with crushed avocados and fuego salsa Al Pastor Tacos: Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with crushed avocados and jalapeño-garlic salsa

Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with crushed avocados and jalapeño-garlic salsa Tacos Dorados de Papa: Crispy potato tacos topped with cabbage slaw, dairy-free crema, and tomatillo salsa

Goofy’s Churro Cart (Available through Nov. 6)

Horchata Churro drizzled with horchata dipping sauce

Outdoor Seasonal Cart (Available through Oct. 31)

Mole Wings: Tender wings tossed in a sweet and spicy ancho and guajillo mole sauce (New)

Tender wings tossed in a sweet and spicy ancho and guajillo mole sauce Green and Purple Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy-flavored Candy Corn

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available beginning Sept. 15 while supplies last)

Chicken Mole Fries: Marinated thigh meat smothered with house-made mole and topped with Mexican crema, avocado salsa, and micro greens (New)

Marinated thigh meat smothered with house-made mole and topped with Mexican crema, avocado salsa, and micro greens Elote Ribs: Deep fried corn riblet tossed in Kerigold butter with a spicy cilantro lime aïoli, and queso fresco garnished with micro greens (New)

Deep fried corn riblet tossed in Kerigold butter with a spicy cilantro lime aïoli, and queso fresco garnished with micro greens Chile Relleno Burrito: Braised pork stuffed peppers with cheese deep fried in egg batter, Spanish rice, and refried pinto beans (New)

Braised pork stuffed peppers with cheese deep fried in egg batter, Spanish rice, and refried pinto beans Impossible Chocolate Cake with Flan: Chocolate cake with a flan custard baked top and caramel sauce (New)

Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 16)

Mexican Street Corn Dog: Spicy hot link sausage dipped in cornmeal batter, fried and topped with garlic mayo, corn kernels, cotija cheese, and cilantro, garnished with a lime wedge, and served with a bag of chips (New)

Catal Restaurant (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 16)

Pork Belly Al Pastor Paella: Green sofrito bomba rice, Bilboa chorizo, charred green onions, salsa verde, pickled onions, and cilantro salad (New)

Green sofrito bomba rice, Bilboa chorizo, charred green onions, salsa verde, pickled onions, and cilantro salad Aqua de Valencia: Cava Brut, New Amsterdam Vodka, New Amsterdam Gin, and orange juice topped with an orange wheel (New)

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 16)

The Piña Mezcal Mule: Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, pineapple juice, and ginger beer (New)

Tortilla Jo’s (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 16)

Tacos Ahogados: Three rolled crispy chicken tacos served with mole, verde sheared lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco (New)

Three rolled crispy chicken tacos served with mole, verde sheared lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco Carne Asada Tampiqueña: Seared rib eye served with crispy potatoes a la Mexicana, sautéed poblano peppers, tomato, onions, and cilantro with pico de gallo, guacamole, refried beans, and chile toreado (New)

Seared rib eye served with crispy potatoes a la Mexicana, sautéed poblano peppers, tomato, onions, and cilantro with pico de gallo, guacamole, refried beans, and chile toreado Peruvian Ceviche: Mahi Mahi filet, fresh lime juice, ají Amarillo, red onion, cherry tomato, fresh cilantro, boiled sweet potato, and corn nuts (New)