Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Debuting at D23 Expo with Exclusive Collector’s Set

Ravensburger is unveiling its first ever Disney collectible trading card game called Disney Lorcana. Today, the company revealed a D23 Expo Collector’s Set that will be sold on-site at the Expo.

What’s Happening:

This brand-new trading card game (TCG) will feature beloved Disney characters in both original and reimagined art styles that live in an all-new world with unique and magical gameplay. The game is slated for global release in Fall 2023.

Rooted in the magic of Disney characters and storytelling, Disney Lorcana is easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players to help create opportunity for more people to enjoy the excitement and fun of TCGs. Disney fans will enjoy the beautiful illustrations, overarching storyline, and playing with their favorite characters in new and novel ways, while veteran TCG players will also appreciate the thoughtful and unique gameplay mechanics that Ravensburger is known to deliver.

The game is set in the rich and fantastical world of Lorcana, a combination of the words Lore and Arcana. Players will take on the mantle of Illumineer, a powerful sorcerer, and band together Disney characters from Lorcana’s “The Great Illuminary,” a treasury of all Disney songs and stories ever made.

The limited-edition D23 Expo Collector’s Set set features six cards, including:

The D23 set will cost $49.99 (+ tax).

D23 attendees who purchase a D23 Expo Collector’s Set will also receive a free Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor promo card and Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor pin.

promo card and pin. D23 attendees can also tap their badge at the booth or go through the booth experience to “become an illumineer” to receive the Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor card & pin.