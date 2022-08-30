Ravensburger Releasing Its First Ever Disney Collectible Trading Card Game Disney Lorcana in Fall of 2023

Ravensburger is unveiling its first ever Disney collectible trading card game Disney Lorcana. This is perfect for Disney fans and those who are new to trading card games as well as seasoned players alike.

What's Happening:

This brand-new trading card game (TCG) will feature beloved Disney characters in both original and reimagined art styles that live in an all-new world with unique and magical gameplay. The game is slated for global release in Fall 2023.

Rooted in the magic of Disney characters and storytelling, Disney Lorcana is easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players to help create opportunity for more people to enjoy the excitement and fun of TCGs. Disney fans will enjoy the beautiful illustrations, overarching storyline, and playing with their favorite characters in new and novel ways, while veteran TCG players will also appreciate the thoughtful and unique gameplay mechanics that Ravensburger is known to deliver.

The game is set in the rich and fantastical world of Lorcana, a combination of the words Lore and Arcana. Players will take on the mantle of Illumineer, a powerful sorcerer, and band together Disney characters from Lorcana’s “ The Great

Seven characters from Disney Lorcana will be revealed at D23. Disney Lorcana will be released globally in Fall 2023 and will be supported by four new card set releases each year as well as a robust organized play program.

