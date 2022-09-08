Disney+ Subscribers Can Save Up to 20% Off Walt Disney World Resort Rooms This December

The Walt Disney World Resort just announced a special offer for Disney+ subscribers as a Disney+ Day surprise – The ability to save up to 20% off a resort stay this holiday season.
What’s Happening:
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney+ subscribers can save up to 20% on a resort stay.
- This offer is eligible at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from December 11th through December 25th, 2022.
- More details on which resorts are offering savings to Disney+ subscribers can be found below.
- Proof of Disney+ subscription will be required in order to access this deal and the Disney+ subscriber must be staying in the room.
- This offer is eligible for a minimum of 1 night and a maxim of 14 nights.
- Discounts are based on the non-discounted price for the same room.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply for more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
Walt Disney World Resort Disney+ Subscriber Discounts – December 2022
- Save 20%
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- Save 15%
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Save 10%
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The following room types are not eligible for this offer: 3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms.
