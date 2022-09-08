Disney+ Subscribers Can Save Up to 20% Off Walt Disney World Resort Rooms This December

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The Walt Disney World Resort just announced a special offer for Disney+ subscribers as a Disney+ Day surprise – The ability to save up to 20% off a resort stay this holiday season.

(Disney)

(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney+ subscribers can save up to 20% on a resort stay.
  • This offer is eligible at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from December 11th through December 25th, 2022.
  • More details on which resorts are offering savings to Disney+ subscribers can be found below.
  • Proof of Disney+ subscription will be required in order to access this deal and the Disney+ subscriber must be staying in the room.
  • This offer is eligible for a minimum of 1 night and a maxim of 14 nights.
  • Discounts are based on the non-discounted price for the same room.
  • Additional per-adult charges may apply for more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
  • Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
  • The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Walt Disney World Resort Disney+ Subscriber Discounts – December 2022

  • Save 20%
    • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
    • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
    • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
    • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
    • Disney’s Old Key West Resort
    • Disney’s Riviera Resort
    • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
    • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
  • Save 15%
    • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
    • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
    • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

  • Save 10%
    • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
    • Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
    • Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
    • Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
    • Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
    • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
    • Disney’s Beach Club Resort
    • Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
    • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
    • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
    • Disney’s Pop Century Resort
    • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • The following room types are not eligible for this offer: 3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning