Disney+ Subscribers Can Save Up to 20% Off Walt Disney World Resort Rooms This December

The Walt Disney World Resort just announced a special offer for Disney+ subscribers as a Disney+ Day surprise – The ability to save up to 20% off a resort stay this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

This offer is eligible at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from December 11th through December 25th, 2022.

More details on which resorts are offering savings to Disney+ subscribers can be found below.

Proof of Disney+ subscription will be required in order to access this deal and the Disney+ subscriber must be staying in the room.

This offer is eligible for a minimum of 1 night and a maxim of 14 nights.

Discounts are based on the non-discounted price for the same room.

Additional per-adult charges may apply for more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Walt Disney World Resort Disney+ Subscriber Discounts – December 2022

Save 20% Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Old Key West Resort Disney’s Riviera Resort Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save 15% Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside



Save 10% The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney’s Beach Club Resort Disney’s BoardWalk Villas Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The following room types are not eligible for this offer: 3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms.