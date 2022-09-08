shopDisney Wishes Everyone a Happy Disney+ Day with Free Shipping Sitewide

Guess what day it is? It’s Disney+ Day and shopDisney is treating everyone to Free Shipping sitewide! Today only, Disney is giving guests the chance to bring home their favorite finds and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

What’s Happening:

What better way to celebrate Disney Plus Day than by treating yourself to a virtual shopping trip? In honor of this special day, shopDisney is offering all guests Free Shipping on any size order .

Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Since today is all about our favorite streaming service, we’re highlighting the best merchandise themed to Disney+ stories like The Mandalorian Luca , Ms. Marvel and more.

, and more. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Disney+ Subscriber T-Shirts

You can proudly represent the Disney+ shows you love with this exclusive assortment of tees made just for you! Whether you live the simplicity of the Disney+ logo or want to exercise your brain with fun rebus puzzle looks, your wardrobe will thank you for scooping up these styles.

Shark T-Shirt for Adults – National Geographic – Disney+ Day | shopDisney

Lightyear Rebus Puzzle T-Shirt for Adults – Disney+ Day

Turning Red Log Line T-Shirt for Adults – Disney+ Day | shopDisney

Pixar Movies

With their latest films, Pixar has taken fans from the depths of the oceans to the far reaches of space and shared the heart of a musician and enthusiasm of a teenager. Luca, Lightyear, Soul and Turning Red have touched us deeply and you can share your love of the stories with these fun products.

Luca Comforter and Sham Set – Twin / Full

Sox Plush – Lightyear – 14''

Soul Spirit Jersey for Adults

Turning Red Loungefly Mini Backpack

Costumes

Dress as your favorite Disney+ characters this Halloween and bring some not-so-scary magic to your local trick or treat trail. Best of all the whole family (or group of friends) can get in on the dress up fun.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume for Kids

Boba Fett Voice Changing Mask – Stars Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Turning Red Costume Accessory Set for Adults

Wrecker Costume for Kids – Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Mandalorian

Just like us, you’re really here for Grogu (Baby Yoda) and who can blame us? But if you’re feeling like breaking the alien cycle for a bit check out these other awesome offerings.

Grogu Planter – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Ahsoka Tano Costume for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

New Republic Security Droid Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Black Series

The Mandalorian Helmet Reflections Collage Mug – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Customized

Marvel has given us so many incredible Disney+ series that we simply can’t pick a favorite (shhh this week it’s Moon Knight)! However we have found a few dolls and figures we want for our collections.

Sylvie Cosbaby Bobble-Head by Hot Toys – Loki

Captain Carter and The Hydra Stomper Action Figure Set – Marvel Toybox

Ms. Marvel Special Edition Doll – Ms. Marvel

Moon Knight Action Figure – Marvel Select by Diamond – 7''

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.

Secrets of the Whales Book

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 75340

Wrecker Action Figure – Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Star Wars Toybox

Ms. Marvel Backpack

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Trucker Hat for Adults