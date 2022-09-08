Photos – Disney+ Day Comes to Disneyland Resort with Early Entry, Complimentary Ears and More

Disney+ Day has come to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure and subscribers were able to take advantage of not just early entry to the park, but also some complimentary gifts.

Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with both a valid theme park ticket or Magic Key pass and a park reservation for September 8, 2022 were able to enter the Disneyland Resort

Outside the gates to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, guests could find these two signs, one signifying a special Disney+ Day entrance and the second telling guests to have their subscriber information ready for entrance to the park.

One inside, guests were greeted by Cast Members handing out free Disney+ Day buttons and Disney+ Mickey ears.

The familiar Mickey balloons were also being given out to guests ages 10 and under, only in Disney+ blue of course.

At Disney California Adventure, guests will also find a special photo opportunity in Hollywood Land for Cars on the Road.

And speaking of photo ops, one for Raya and the Last Dragon and another Disney+ Day backdrop can be found in Downtown Disney

There are also a number of Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots

And finally, guests at both parks can pick up a special blue churro to celebrate Disney+ Day.

Be sure to follow along all day for more Disney+ Day coverage.