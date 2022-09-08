Special Disney+ Day PhotoPass Opportunities Available at Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Happy Disney+ Day, everyone! You can celebrate the occasion in Disney Parks today as special Disney PhotoPass opportunities are now available in both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
- Disney+ subscribers visiting Walt Disney World for Disney+ day can head to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to take advantage of the Disney PhotoPass opportunities seen above.
- Guests can recreate the familiar Disney+ intro, meet L0-LA59 in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or join baby Groot in a a dance party.
- Additionally, over at Magic Kingdom, guests can use select Disney PhotoPass Photos to add one complimentary memory to Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories.
- At the Disneyland Resort, guests can visit Disney California Adventure to take advantage of the Magic Shots seen below.
- Disney+ subscribers can get their photo with an Avengers Campus or Cars Land border, hold the Piston Cup, meet L0-LA59 or spread some flowers with Isabela from Disney’s Encanto.
- All three of these Magic Shots are complimentary and available today only (Thursday, September 8).
Be sure to follow along all day for more Disney+ Day coverage.
Disney+ Day 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney