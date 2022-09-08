RSVLTS Drops New Pixar Collection Honoring the Studio’s Heartfelt Films

We all have a favorite Pixar film or two and with so many (26 for the time being) stories to explore you can imagine there are hundreds of merchandise collections to shop. In celebration of Pixar Fest, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is focusing on the entire studio with a new series of button down shirts inspired by the iconic characters.

You know it’s a good day when RSVLTS drops a new collection and this week they’re diving back into the world of Pixar with three bold and brilliant styles.

Fans of movies such as Monsters Inc., Lightyear, Coco, Ratatouille, The Incredibles and more will love the latest button down shirts that showcase favorite characters and moments from the beloved films.

Of course there’s also a design inspired by the Studio’s Easter Egg as well as an absolutely charming movie posters look.

All three shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70) and 2T-5T for kids ($39).

Adventure Partners

“Whether cooking up a plan to save Metroville or cooking up a meal to serve a hungry patron, the heroes of Pixar know that teamwork makes the dream work. From Miguel and Dante to Mike, Sulley, and Boo, this neon, pop-art style button down features dynamic duos and triumphant trios who have joined forces to save the day .”

Lil’ Ventures

“Why wait until spring for Easter eggs? This button down contains a treasure trove of miniature mementos from your favorite Pixar flicks. Featuring Russell’s grape soda pin, WALL-E’s fire extinguisher, Merida’s target, Bing Bong’s bowtie, McQueen’s “95,” and dozens of other tiny icons to discover, this shirt will keep you as occupied as Dory trying to find her way home.”

Posters

“Some classic Pixar characters get a vintage makeover on this pocketless button down. Check out “Action Hero” Carl, “Hide and Seek Champion” Boo and more of your favorites as they star on old school posters accompanied by their own unique phrases. Fads come and go, but heroes never go out of style. “

Guests attending the D23 Expo 2022 will have a chance to shop three new exclusive designs themed to Deadpool, Alice in Wonderland and Grogu. A new style will debut each day of the Expo (September 9-11).