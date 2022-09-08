Shakira Barrera Reportedly Joins Cast of Marvel Studios’ “Ironheart”

The casting news for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart keeps trickling in, with Shakira Barrera as the latest addition.

What’s Happening:

Deadline broke the news that Shakira Barrera ( Sprung , GLOW ) has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Ironheart .

broke the news that Shakira Barrera ( ) has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ . There’s no word yet on who Shakira Barrera plays in the series, with began production in May.

The series follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Riri Williams will make her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , coming to theaters on November 11th.

, coming to theaters on November 11th. Ryan Coogler serves as an executive producer alongside Chinaka Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian for Proximity Media. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout serve as executive producers for Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ Ironheart Cast (So Far):

Dominique Thorne ( Judas and the Black Messiah )

) Anthony Ramos ( Hamilton )

) Manny Montana ( Graceland )

) Alden Ehrenreich ( Solo: A Star Wars Story )

) Shea Couleé ( RuPaul’s Drag Race )

) Zoe Terakes ( Nine Perfect Strangers )

) Regan Aliyah ( Club Mickey Mouse )

) Shakira Barrera (Sprung)