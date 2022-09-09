Photo/Video: D23 Expo 2022 “Step In Time” Walt Disney Archives Exhibition

As part of the kick-off to Disney100 at the D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California, the “Step In Time” exhibition celebrates the history of the Walt Disney Company.

This chronological exhibition showcases the Archives historical assets like never before with immersive, themed environments from animated shorts, films, and film premieres, as well as TV productions and Disney Parks favorites—including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Mary Poppins, Tron, and Walt Disney World Resort’s Haunted Mansion.

“It’s really impossible to think of how we can tell 100 years of history and just a 15,000-square-foot space,” Becky Cline, director, the Walt Disney Archives says, “What we did is, we took a look at what memorable moments happened through those 100 years—and what we decided to do in this space was create a timeline, and then let you ‘step in time’; step into the most memorable moments from each decade… It’s a lot different than anything we’ve done before, for the Expo particularly; these are immersive vignettes. There’s a kind of a mixture of photo ops and an immersive experience, but there are also museum artifacts in here. There are original props and costumes and special pieces on display. So it’s a little bit of everything.”