“Peter Pan & Wendy” Film Coming to Disney+ in 2023

A new poster for a new film from the world of Neverland, Peter Pan & Wendy, was unveiled at tonight’s Walt Disney Studios Panel at the D23 Expo covering Disney live action, animation and Pixar.

At tonight’s panel, the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy came out on stage to talk about the film, which comes to Disney+

The cast on stage included: Alexander Molony as Peter Pan Ever Anderson as Wendy Jude Law as Captain Hook Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell



A new trailer was revealed exclusively to D23 Expo guests, and has not been released online.

The film has been in development since at least 2020.

Named after the original J.M. Barrie novel, Peter Pan & Wendy will be directed by David Lowery, who also directed Disney’s remake of Pete’s Dragon

A description of the premise also makes the character of Wendy sound bolder than she was in the 1953 animated feature: "A young girl rebels against "growing up" by going with her two brothers to a magical land ruled by an ageless boy obsessed with adventure who is locked in an ongoing battle with a pirate captain."