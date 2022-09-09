“Peter Pan & Wendy” Film Coming to Disney+ in 2023

A new poster for a new film from the world of Neverland, Peter Pan & Wendy, was unveiled at tonight’s Walt Disney Studios Panel at the D23 Expo covering Disney live action, animation and Pixar.
What’s Happening:
- At tonight’s panel, the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy came out on stage to talk about the film, which comes to Disney+ next year.
- The cast on stage included:
- Alexander Molony as Peter Pan
- Ever Anderson as Wendy
- Jude Law as Captain Hook
- Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell
- A new trailer was revealed exclusively to D23 Expo guests, and has not been released online.
- The film has been in development since at least 2020.
- Named after the original J.M. Barrie novel, Peter Pan & Wendy will be directed by David Lowery, who also directed Disney’s remake of Pete’s Dragon.
- A description of the premise also makes the character of Wendy sound bolder than she was in the 1953 animated feature: “A young girl rebels against “growing up” by going with her two brothers to a magical land ruled by an ageless boy obsessed with adventure who is locked in an ongoing battle with a pirate captain.”
