“Peter Pan & Wendy” Film Coming to Disney+ in 2023

by |
Tags: , , , ,

A new poster for a new film from the world of Neverland, Peter Pan & Wendy, was unveiled at tonight’s Walt Disney Studios Panel at the D23 Expo covering Disney live action, animation and Pixar.

What’s Happening:

  • At tonight’s panel, the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy came out on stage to talk about the film, which comes to Disney+ next year.
  • The cast on stage included:
    • Alexander Molony as Peter Pan
    • Ever Anderson as Wendy
    • Jude Law as Captain Hook
    • Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

  • A new trailer was revealed exclusively to D23 Expo guests, and has not been released online.
  • The film has been in development since at least 2020.
  • Named after the original J.M. Barrie novel, Peter Pan & Wendy will be directed by David Lowery, who also directed Disney’s remake of Pete’s Dragon.
  • A description of the premise also makes the character of Wendy sound bolder than she was in the 1953 animated feature: “A young girl rebels against “growing up” by going with her two brothers to a magical land ruled by an ageless boy obsessed with adventure who is locked in an ongoing battle with a pirate captain.”
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney