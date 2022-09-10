Disney+ Announces Fourth Season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Coming To The Platform

Fans everywhere are screaming in joy at the reveal that a fourth season is on the way for the hit Disney+ original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, that promises to be bigger and better than anything we’ve seen yet.

It's now or never. Season 4 of #HSMTMTS is coming and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. ✨ #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/2TFrkJIhIS — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 10, 2022

During the Disney TV panel at the D23 Expo, Disney+ revealed that a fourth season of their hit original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is on the way to the streaming service.

is on the way to the streaming service. Currently, in the third season of the series, The Wildcats have headed to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

The announcement of the fourth season promises something new, with the Wildcats putting on a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. The students also find out that Disney will be making the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” on-location at their very own East High.

And, more than anything, the show promises to be bigger and better than it ever has been when it debuts.

