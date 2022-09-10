“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” Actor Ke Huy Quan Cast in “Loki” Season 2

During today’s Studio Showcase at D23 Expo 2022, the cast of Marvel’s Loki took the stage. With the highly anticipated second season coming soon, they were joined by a new addition to the cast.

Ke Huy Quan has been cast in the upcoming second season of Loki .

. The actor is best known for this roles as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies .

and Data in . More recently, he starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once , a film that fittingly explores the concept of the multiverse.

, a film that fittingly explores the concept of the multiverse. It’s unclear what role Quan will have to play in the second season of Loki at this time.

Following strong reviews and record viewing numbers for the original installment, Loki became the first Marvel series for Disney+

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are co-directing a majority of the episodes in the new season. Hiddleston and Michael Waldron, who wrote and served as showrunner in Season 1, executive produce. Eric Martin is penning all six episodes.

