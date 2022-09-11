“Dancing With The Stars” Season 31 Disney Night To Take Place Next Month

Though it has been mere days since the announcement of the contestants on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, now we know that this season’s Disney Night will take place early next month!

What’s Happening:

Just days ago, we learned the cast of the upcoming 31st season of Dancing with the Stars , and now we know that the fan-favorite Disney night is scheduled fairly early on in this season, taking place on October 10th.

, and now we know that the fan-favorite Disney night is scheduled fairly early on in this season, taking place on October 10th. While Disney Night does appear in nearly every season of the show, last season it was split into two nights, celebrating Disney Heroes one night and Disney Villains on the other. Previous Disney Nights have also included appearances and performances in the Disney Parks as well.

During Disney Night the contestants and their professional dancing partners/coaches dance to the greatest tunes in the Disney Catalog, and new favorites as well.

On September 8th, Disney+ Dancing with the Stars' season 31 celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners, while live in studio on ABC Good Morning America.

season 31 celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners, while live in studio on The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and new co-host, actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro, returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities who join Charli and Heidi D’Amelio for season 31, both of whom were previously announced live on Good Morning America . The new celebrity cast will learn some new twists, tricks and kicks as the live show begins Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT, only on Disney+.

. The new celebrity cast will learn some new twists, tricks and kicks as the live show begins Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT, only on Disney+. Fan-favorite pro dancing partners Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel make a long-awaited return to the ballroom. The Good Morning America cast reveal for Dancing with the Stars is now available for replay on Disney+.

cast reveal for is now available for replay on Disney+. The celebrities and professional dancers heading to the ballroom this season (in alphabetical order) are as follows: Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) with partner Artem Chigvintsev Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) with partner Britt Stewart Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) with partner Pasha Pashkov Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) with partner Koko Iwasaki “Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) with partner Peta Murgatroyd Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong Gabby Windey (“ The Bachelor

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing with the Stars” moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and making “Dancing with the Stars” the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

Dancing with the Stars Premieres Live, Monday, Sept. 19, in Its New Home on Disney+.