D23 Expo Teases Closure of Dinoland USA for “Zootopia” and “Moana”-Based Experiences

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro eased into an idea, saying that it was sure to make some fans nervous, at the Disney Parks Panel of the D23 Expo before teasing what we are sure to hear about more of in the future – the replacement of Dinoland USA at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

During the Disney Parks panel of the D23 Expo, current Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro mentioned that he was going to venture into a forward thinking place and while many people thought he might have been referring to Tomorrowland at Disneyland Magic Kingdom

Suggesting an idea that was “sure to make some fans nervous,” his eyes were set solely on Dinoland USA.

D’Amaro was then joined by Chris Beatty from Walt Disney Imagineering and Jennifer Lee from Walt Disney Animation Studios as they discussed thinly veiled plans as “suggestions” for what can be done with the corner of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Mentioning that the area could be home to some characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios (and forgetting that DINOSAUR is a film from their own studio), they mentioned some thoughts on what could be injected into that area, and still retain the animal theme of the park.

Zootopia was the first suggestion, mentioning the different animal neighborhoods and all the creatures living together side by side.

Moana was the next film mentioned, with the film's themes of exploration and nature being a good fit for the park.

Moments later, a new piece of art was shown that showcased what the corner of the park "could" look like if they went through with these plans, putting both Zootopia and Moana into a single corner of the park.

Though nothing was touted as "official," D'Amaro commented that he's sure we'll hear more about these "hypothetical" plans in the future before revealing more "thought provoking" ideas for another Kingdom

