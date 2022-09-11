runDisney Events Returning To Disneyland Resort in 2024

Among the slew of announcements coming from the Disney Parks panel during D23 Expo, one that was sure to capture the attention of some of the more active Disney fans was the return of runDisney events to the Disneyland Resort.

During the Disney Parks panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim earlier today, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed that runDisney events are on their way back to the Disneyland Resort.

runDisney events were halted back in 2017 to allow for construction and expansion efforts at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

No specific events were mentioned by D’Amaro, just promised the return of them to the Southern California destination in 2024.

A runDisney race is anything but ordinary. With runDisney, participants move with magic through Disney Parks all over the world. They Become part of adventures that could take them under the sea, through classic enchantment and into a springtime of surprises. And with everything from Kids Adventures to a full marathon, Disney Characters, live entertainment and commemorative Disney finisher’s medals all await.

Since 2017, Disneyland Resort has not hosted in-person events, with Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney World

