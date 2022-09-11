“Tangled” Attraction Coming to Reimagined Walt Disney Studios Park

New concept art for the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park was revealed at the D23 Expo today, alongside the announcement of a new Tangled-themed attraction.
What’s Happening:
- As revealed in this new concept art, you can see a small new Tangled-themed area with a water feature and gazebo round-type attraction.
- The Tangled-themed family attraction will join the new gardens leading into the new Frozen-themed land.
- The Frozen-themed land will be the next major milestone in the ongoing transformation of Walt Disney Studios park at Disneyland Paris.
- This land will offer a gorgeous lakeside promenade and will immerse guests in the same magical wintry setting from the films.
- It’s also rumored that the area will contain a version of Frozen Ever After from EPCOT.
- A similar Frozen-themed area, Arendelle: The World of Frozen, is coming to Hong Kong Disneyland in late 2023.
- Follow along with all of the latest announcements from the Disney Parks panel using our D23 Expo 2022 tag.
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning