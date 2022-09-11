“Tangled” Attraction Coming to Reimagined Walt Disney Studios Park

New concept art for the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park was revealed at the D23 Expo today, alongside the announcement of a new Tangled-themed attraction.

As revealed in this new concept art, you can see a small new Tangled -themed area with a water feature and gazebo round-type attraction.

The Tangled-themed family attraction will join the new gardens leading into the new Frozen-themed land.

The Frozen -themed land will be the next major milestone in the ongoing transformation of Walt Disney Studios park at Disneyland Paris.

This land will offer a gorgeous lakeside promenade and will immerse guests in the same magical wintry setting from the films.

It’s also rumored that the area will contain a version of Frozen Ever After EPCOT

A similar Frozen-themed area, Arendelle: The World of Frozen

Follow along with all of the latest announcements from the Disney Parks panel using our D23 Expo 2022

