Watch Donny Osmond Perform “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” and Get a Special Discount on His Las Vegas Show

Donny Osmond brought the D23 Expo to a close last night with a rip-roaring performance of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan. If you can’t get enough of the man, then D23 is offering a special discount to see his show in Las Vegas.
What’s Happening:
- In an unprecedented and history-making deal, Donny Osmond headlines his first-ever solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas, marking a return to the Las Vegas Strip after a record-setting 11-year run at Flamingo Las Vegas with his sister Marie.
- Fans are treated to an exciting party as Osmond performs his hits “Puppy Love,” “Soldier of Love,” his latest single “Who” as well as the fan favorite and show-stopping “Auto-rap-ography”— a rap song accompanied by photos and videos of the milestones from his impressive career of six decades.
- He also does a full Broadway production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, “I’ll Make a Man Out of You.”
- Watch our video of Donny’s performance of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” at the D23 Expo:
- His show is a completely reimagined presentation that also includes an interactive segment where audience members can request any song he’s ever recorded!
- D23 Members get 25% off tickets on all shows through November 19th, 2022! Use code “DISNEY” at Ticketmaster.com/DonnyVegas
