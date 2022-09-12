Watch Donny Osmond Perform “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” and Get a Special Discount on His Las Vegas Show

Donny Osmond brought the D23 Expo to a close last night with a rip-roaring performance of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan. If you can’t get enough of the man, then D23 is offering a special discount to see his show in Las Vegas.

What’s Happening:

In an unprecedented and history-making deal, Donny Osmond headlines his first-ever solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas, marking a return to the Las Vegas Strip after a record-setting 11-year run at Flamingo Las Vegas with his sister Marie.

Fans are treated to an exciting party as Osmond performs his hits “Puppy Love,” “Soldier of Love,” his latest single “Who” as well as the fan favorite and show-stopping “Auto-rap-ography”— a rap song accompanied by photos and videos of the milestones from his impressive career of six decades.

He also does a full Broadway production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan , “I’ll Make a Man Out of You.”

Watch our video of Donny's performance of "I'll Make a Man Out of You" at the D23 Expo:

His show is a completely reimagined presentation that also includes an interactive segment where audience members can request any song he’s ever recorded!

D23 Members get 25% off tickets on all shows through November 19th, 2022! Use code “DISNEY” at Ticketmaster.com/DonnyVegas