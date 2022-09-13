Watch Special Los Amigos Invisibles Live Performance at EPCOT on September 16th

Walt Disney World will celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a special live-stream from the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

This year la fiesta will feature a blend of bolero, reggae, bossa nova, disco, and jazz brought by the international award-winning band Los Amigos Invisibles. The popular performers from Venezuela will be part of the lineup for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE.

Los Amigos Invisibles will make their debut on Friday, September 16th, and you can join in the fun at 8:00 p.m. ET by watching a livestream of their performance on the Disney Parks Blog and other Disney Parks social media channels.

Los Amigos Invisibles is the first Venezuelan band to perform at EPCOT, and their EPCOT performances will include some of the best from their repertoire.

Latin GRAMMY-award winners for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Song, the group released its debut album “A Typical and Autoctonal Venezuelan Dance Band” in 1995. International success soon followed after collaborating with David Byrne, founding member of Talking Heads, who signed Los Amigos Invisibles for his record label, Luaka Bop.

Los Amigos Invisibles will perform three times a day on September 16th and 17th at the America Gardens Theatre Stage.