New Sneak Peek Clips from ABC’s “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” Released

ABC has shared a look at two new sneak peek clips from Big Sky: Deadly Trails before the new season of the hit series premieres next week.

Private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills.

But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Check out the two new sneak peeks below:

About Big Sky: Deadly Trails: