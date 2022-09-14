New Sneak Peek Clips from ABC’s “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” Released

ABC has shared a look at two new sneak peek clips from Big Sky: Deadly Trails before the new season of the hit series premieres next week.

  • Private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills.
  • But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.
  • Check out the two new sneak peeks below:

About Big Sky: Deadly Trails:

  • Big Sky: Deadly Trails stars:
    • Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt
    • Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell
    • Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane
    • Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya Wallis
    • J. Anthony Pena as Deputy Mo Poppernak
    • Jensen Ackles as Beau Arlen
    • Reba McEntire as Sunny Barnes
  • Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, Big Sky: Deadly Trails is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman.
  • Elwood Reid (The Chi, Hawaii Five-0) serves as showrunner and executive producer.
  • Big Sky: Deadly Trails is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios.
  • 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios.