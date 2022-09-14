New Sneak Peek Clips from ABC’s “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” Released

ABC has shared a look at two new sneak peek clips from Big Sky: Deadly Trails before the new season of the hit series premieres next week.
- Private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills.
- But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.
- Check out the two new sneak peeks below:
About Big Sky: Deadly Trails:
- Big Sky: Deadly Trails stars:
- Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt
- Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell
- Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane
- Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya Wallis
- J. Anthony Pena as Deputy Mo Poppernak
- Jensen Ackles as Beau Arlen
- Reba McEntire as Sunny Barnes
- Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, Big Sky: Deadly Trails is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman.
- Elwood Reid (The Chi, Hawaii Five-0) serves as showrunner and executive producer.
- Big Sky: Deadly Trails is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios.
- 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios.