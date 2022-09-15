“Coco” Themed Collection of Apparel and Accessories Comes to shopDisney

Believe it or not, but Pixar’s heartwarming film Coco is about to celebrate its 5th anniversary! Of course you can’t ignore this first major milestone and shopDisney is commemorating the occasion with new merchandise.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the 5th anniversary of Pixar’s Coco with a lovely assortment of accessories and apparel from shopDisney! The online retailer has introduced several new items designed especially for fans of the film.
- Whether you’re all about home decor and having a colorful kitchen, or just enjoy watching your kids discover a new favorite toy or piece of clothing, the selection of Coco-inspired merchandise is sure to make you smile.
- For the home, there are plates, coasters and a pitcher all featuring Miguel (in his skeleton makeup) along with his ancestors from the Land of the Dead. If the patterns look familiar, you might recognize it from the recent Dooney & Bourke release!
- As for clothing there are hoodies, T-Shirts, and pajamas for kids, and a few similar styles including a dress for adults.
- Bring your entire look together with a stylish headband for kids or Marigold styled Ear Headband for adults that helps you proudly share your fandom wherever you go.
- The Coco Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $15.99-$64.99.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.