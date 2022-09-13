Dooney & Bourke Spotlight Miguel in New “Coco” Collection for shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke is recognizing the world as their familia and have launched a new collection inspired by Pixar’s Coco. Just in time for the Day of the Dead (and Halloween), this assortment of bags features musician Miguel in his Día de los Muertos look surrounded by skeleton heads—as you’d expect!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s been more than a week since Dooney & Bourke released a Disney collection, but don’t worry friends, a new series has arrived!

Pixar’s Coco and more importantly, Miguel is getting some love this time around. This series of bags features a creamy white background accented with colorful images of Miguel in his skeleton makeup and red hoodie, sugar skulls, music notes and marigolds.

Black leather handles add contrast and tie the look together; and with a generous repeating pattern, you're likely to spot full versions of each image all across each bag.

As with most Disney Dooney releases, the new collection is available across three styles: Tote Bag Crossbody Bag Wristlet Wallet

You’d be “un poco loco” to pass up the Coco Collection which is available now on shopDisney

Collection which is Prices range between $168.00-$298.00 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Coco Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled leather top carry handles

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

11 3/4'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 5 1/2'' D

Coco Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $168.00

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Adjustable shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

6 1/4'' H x 8 1/2'' W x 2 1/2'' D

Miguel Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – Coco – $168.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

Lined

Removable leather wrist strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

6 1/4'' H x 8 1/2'' W x 2 1/2'' D

