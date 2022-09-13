Dooney & Bourke Spotlight Miguel in New “Coco” Collection for shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke is recognizing the world as their familia and have launched a new collection inspired by Pixar’s Coco. Just in time for the Day of the Dead (and Halloween), this assortment of bags features musician Miguel in his Día de los Muertos look surrounded by skeleton heads—as you’d expect!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s been more than a week since Dooney & Bourke released a Disney collection, but don’t worry friends, a new series has arrived!
- Pixar’s Coco and more importantly, Miguel is getting some love this time around. This series of bags features a creamy white background accented with colorful images of Miguel in his skeleton makeup and red hoodie, sugar skulls, music notes and marigolds.
- Black leather handles add contrast and tie the look together; and with a generous repeating pattern, you’re likely to spot full versions of each image all across each bag.
- As with most Disney Dooney releases, the new collection is available across three styles:
- Tote Bag
- Crossbody Bag
- Wristlet Wallet
- You’d be “un poco loco” to pass up the Coco Collection which is available now on shopDisney!
- Prices range between $168.00-$298.00 and links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Coco Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled leather top carry handles
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 11 3/4'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 5 1/2'' D
Coco Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $168.00
- Zip closure with braided leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 6 1/4'' H x 8 1/2'' W x 2 1/2'' D
Miguel Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – Coco – $168.00
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- Twelve interior card slots
- Lined
- Removable leather wrist strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- 6 1/4'' H x 8 1/2'' W x 2 1/2'' D
More Disney Dooney & Bourke:
More Disney Dooney & Bourke: