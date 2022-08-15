Halloween 2022: Dooney & Bourke Tours The Haunted Mansion with Spirited New Collection

“Rap on a table; it’s time to respond. Send us a message from somewhere beyond.” The otherworldly spirits from the Haunted Mansion have answered the call and are directing fans to shopDisney for a brand new Dooney & Bourke Collection inspired by the iconic attraction.

What’s Happening:

  • We haven’t even reached Halloween and already it’s been a big year for merchandise themed to the Haunted Mansion.
  • This week shopDisney is introducing a Dooney & Bourke collection that features a whole host of spirited characters that call the Mansion home.
  • The pattern brings to life several fan favorites in a soft animation style that matches this year’s artistic take on the attraction. Among the Haunted Mansion residents appearing in this collection are:
    • Madame Leota
    • Master Gracey
    • Constance Hatchaway (The Bride)
    • Hitchhiking Ghosts
    • Ballroom Ghosts
    • Hatbox Ghost
  • Fans will instantly recognize the various rooms from the attraction depicted here in a muted color palette of blue, purple, orange, and grey, finished with black stitching and blue handles.
  • Speaking of handles, the tote bag provides a unique offering as the handles feature an ombre color effect from dark blue to white.
  • The Haunted Mansion Collection is available across three styles:
    • Tote Bag
    • Satchel Bag
    • Wallet
  • The collection is priced between $158.00-$298.00 and is available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Tote Bag

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag | shopDisney – $268.00

  • Zip closure with leather pull
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Interior cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Rolled leather top carry handles
  • Shell: 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Detailing: leather / metal
  • 14'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4 3/4'' D
  • Handle drop: 9 1/2'' L

Satchel Bag

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag | shopDisney – $298.00

  • Zip top closure with leather pulls
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
  • Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Leather carry handles
  • Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
  • 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 6 1/2'' D
  • Handle drop length: 4 1/2''
  • Strap drop length: 21 1/2''

Wallet

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $158.00

  • Zip closure
  • One inside pocket
  • One zip compartment
  • Four interior card slots
  • Removable leather wrist strap
  • 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 4 3/4'' H x 7 1/2'' W x 1'' D

