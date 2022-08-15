Halloween 2022: Dooney & Bourke Tours The Haunted Mansion with Spirited New Collection

“Rap on a table; it’s time to respond. Send us a message from somewhere beyond.” The otherworldly spirits from the Haunted Mansion have answered the call and are directing fans to shopDisney for a brand new Dooney & Bourke Collection inspired by the iconic attraction.
What’s Happening:
- We haven’t even reached Halloween and already it’s been a big year for merchandise themed to the Haunted Mansion.
- This week shopDisney is introducing a Dooney & Bourke collection that features a whole host of spirited characters that call the Mansion home.
- The pattern brings to life several fan favorites in a soft animation style that matches this year’s artistic take on the attraction. Among the Haunted Mansion residents appearing in this collection are:
- Madame Leota
- Master Gracey
- Constance Hatchaway (The Bride)
- Hitchhiking Ghosts
- Ballroom Ghosts
- Hatbox Ghost
- Fans will instantly recognize the various rooms from the attraction depicted here in a muted color palette of blue, purple, orange, and grey, finished with black stitching and blue handles.
- Speaking of handles, the tote bag provides a unique offering as the handles feature an ombre color effect from dark blue to white.
- The Haunted Mansion Collection is available across three styles:
- Tote Bag
- Satchel Bag
- Wallet
- The collection is priced between $158.00-$298.00 and is available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Tote Bag
The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag | shopDisney – $268.00
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled leather top carry handles
- Shell: 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Detailing: leather / metal
- 14'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4 3/4'' D
- Handle drop: 9 1/2'' L
Satchel Bag
The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag | shopDisney – $298.00
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather carry handles
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 6 1/2'' D
- Handle drop length: 4 1/2''
- Strap drop length: 21 1/2''
Wallet
The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $158.00
- Zip closure
- One inside pocket
- One zip compartment
- Four interior card slots
- Removable leather wrist strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 4 3/4'' H x 7 1/2'' W x 1'' D
