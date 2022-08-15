Halloween 2022: Dooney & Bourke Tours The Haunted Mansion with Spirited New Collection

“Rap on a table; it’s time to respond. Send us a message from somewhere beyond.” The otherworldly spirits from the Haunted Mansion have answered the call and are directing fans to shopDisney for a brand new Dooney & Bourke Collection inspired by the iconic attraction.

What’s Happening:

We haven’t even reached Halloween and already it’s been a big year for merchandise themed to the Haunted Mansion.

This week shopDisney is introducing a Dooney & Bourke collection that features a whole host of spirited characters that call the Mansion home.

The pattern brings to life several fan favorites in a soft animation style that matches this year's artistic take on the attraction. Among the Haunted Mansion residents appearing in this collection are: Madame Leota Master Gracey Constance Hatchaway (The Bride) Hitchhiking Ghosts Ballroom Ghosts Hatbox Ghost

Fans will instantly recognize the various rooms from the attraction depicted here in a muted color palette of blue, purple, orange, and grey, finished with black stitching and blue handles.

Speaking of handles, the tote bag provides a unique offering as the handles feature an ombre color effect from dark blue to white.

The Haunted Mansion Collection is available across three styles: Tote Bag Satchel Bag Wallet

The collection is priced between $158.00-$298.00 and is available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Tote Bag

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag | shopDisney – $268.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled leather top carry handles

Shell: 80% PVC / 20% cotton

Detailing: leather / metal

14'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4 3/4'' D

Handle drop: 9 1/2'' L

Satchel Bag

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag | shopDisney – $298.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 6 1/2'' D

Handle drop length: 4 1/2''

Strap drop length: 21 1/2''

Wallet

​The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $158.00

Zip closure

One inside pocket

One zip compartment

Four interior card slots

Removable leather wrist strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

4 3/4'' H x 7 1/2'' W x 1'' D

