Dooney & Bourke Disney Princess Collection Launching July 25th

Since the start of the year, we’ve had many amazing Dooney & Bourke releases both at the resorts and on shopDisney. Well another design is on its way this time with an emphasis on Disney Princesses! The new pattern is coming to shopDisney on Monday, July 25th.

What’s Happening:

We love all of the Disney Princesses, but if we’re being honest, the truth is everyone has a favorite leading lady that they love most of all. Instead of singling out one royal woman to celebrate, the new Dooney & Bourke design features eight glamorous princesses in their signature gowns: Cinderella ( Cinderella ) Ariel ( The Little Mermaid ) Belle ( Beauty and the Beast) Jasmine ( Aladdin ) Mulan ( Mulan ) Tiana ( The Princess and the Frog ) Rapunzel ( Tangled ) Moana ( Moana )

features eight glamorous princesses in their signature gowns: The princesses are shown here in a unique artistic design that’s different from their classic movie appearances.

This playful cartoon style emphasizes their attitudes and personalities while also highlighting their most recognized apparel, making this a great first high end bag for aspiring fashionistas.

As is popular with Dooney & Bourke bags, this features a repeating pattern that showcases each lady several times. The background is soft pink and is accented with imagery of princess icons such as a seashell, hair comb, lily, and rose.

The Disney Princess Collection will be available across two bag types in a total of three styles: Tote Bag Satchel Bag (two styles)

Pricing for the collection hasn’t been announced, but similar styles sell for $268-$328. The collection is expected to arrive on shopDisney on July 25th.

on July 25th. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

