Dooney & Bourke Introduce Fetching “Lady and the Tramp” Collection on shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke is going to the dogs —Lady and the Tramp!— for their newest Disney-inspired collection. A charming series of stylish bags celebrating the beloved Disney animated classic has arrived on shopDisney that will have you wagging your tail with delight.

What’s Happening:

Looking for a new Disney purse or wallet to add to your rotation? Dooney & Bourke has just added a Lady and the Tramp collection to shopDisney themed to the animated film.

WIth four incredible styles to choose from, there’s something here for every fan. The assortment includes: Shopper Bag Satchel Bag Small Zip Sac Wristlet Wallet

Instead of a repeating pattern, the shopper bag features a full scene image of Lady and Tramp in the living room at Lady’s home.

The other three bags all feature an antique blue background decorated with “portraits” of the dogs surrounded by an oval frame. It’s very classy and Victorian, just like Lady!

Each bag (not the wristlet) includes a removable leather tag with Lady and the Tramp logo.

logo. Fans can shop for the new releases and other favorite Dooney & Bourke designs o n shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Lady and the Tramp Dooney & Bourke Large Shopper Bag – $328.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

11 3/4'' H x 13 3/4'' W x 4'' W

Strap drop length: 12 3/4''

Lady and the Tramp Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

8 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 6'' D

Handle drop: 4 1/2''

Strap drop: 23''

Lady and the Tramp Dooney & Bourke Small Zip Sac – $248.00

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

7 1/2'' H x 6 1/4'' W x 4'' D

Strap length: 23 1/2''

Lady and the Tramp Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168.00

Zip closure

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

Lined

Removable leather wrist strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

4'' H x 8'' W x 1'' D

