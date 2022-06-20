Step Into the Enchanted Neighborhood of Winnie the Pooh With a New Collection from Dooney & Bourke

There’s something truly special about the Disney Dooney & Bourke collections and this week another playful design has joined shopDisney. Inspired by the “enchanted neighborhood” of Winnie the Pooh, this cheerful series of bags harkens back to the earliest days of the character.

Summer is here and what better place to spend it then in the Hundred Acre Wood where Christoper Robin spent his childhood days?

Dooney & Bourke is taking guests on a journey to the world of talking animals with a new three-piece collection (plus Annual Passholder exclusive) themed to Winnie the Pooh.

Arriving today on shopDisney is this charming series of bags that showcases the homes and residents of the Hundred Acre Wood in the style of the Classic Pooh stories. Characters featured include: Pooh Piglet Tigger Eeyore Kanga Roo Rabbit Owl

Dooney collectors and Pooh fans alike will love this delightful look that harkens back to the earliest versions of Pooh and his beloved friends, not to mention the various adventures they experience.

Fans can shop for the new release and other favorite Dooney & Bourke designs o n shopDisney

Winnie the Pooh Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Removable leather tag embossed with ''Disney Winnie the Pooh''

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

8 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 6'' D

Handle drop length: 5''

Strap drop length: 21''

Winnie the Pooh Dooney & Bourke Zip Sac – $198

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Removable leather tag embossed with ''Disney Winnie the Pooh''

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

6 3/4'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/4'' D

Strap drop length: 25''

Winnie the Pooh Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $268

Zip top closure with double braided leather pulls

Two exterior zip pockets with braided leather pulls

Interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable leather backstraps

Top carry loop

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Removable leather tag embossed with ''Disney Winnie the Pooh''

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

12'' H x 8'' W x 4'' D

Winnie the Pooh Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Annual Passholder – $328

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

11 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 6 3/4'' D

Handle drop length: 10 1/2''

