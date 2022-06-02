Upcoming Dooney & Bourke Collection Celebrates Disney’s “The Rescuers”

When it comes to Disney-inspired Dooney & Bourke collections, fans often expect to find designs celebrating the parks as well as beloved characters and new films. So it’s extra fun when the brand brings out some of the lesser discussed stories, which in this case is The Rescuers!

shopDisney is constantly updating their assortment of magical merchandise with the latest and greatest offerings for fans of all ages. This week they’ve teased that a new Dooney & Bourke The Rescuers .

. The pattern features a variety of still images of Bianca, Bernard, Orville, and even Evinrude the dragonfly!

Fans who grew up watching the film or listening to Disney stories on tape, will no doubt be familiar with each of these pictures that are spread across the bags and defined with a thin white frame.

From the one image shared on the shopDisney site, it appears that the collection will feature three bag styles: Tote Bag Cinch Satchel Crossbody Bag

The debut date hasn’t been announced but will likely arrive sometime in June and will be available on shopDisney. We also expect to see this collection at the Disney Resorts as well.

Pricing hasn’t been announced at this time, however similar style Disney Dooney & Bourke bags typically retail between $228-$328.

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

