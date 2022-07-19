shopDisney Dishes Up New Dooney & Bourke 2022 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival Collection

It’s not often that we get two new Dooney & Bourke releases on shopDisney on back to back days, but this week is shaping up to be full of surprises! In celebration of the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Dooney & Bourke has designed a new pattern featuring Mickey and Minnie living their best culinary lives.
- Disney fans can feast their eyes on a charming new assortment of Dooney & Bourke bags themed to Walt Disney World’s best event: the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival!
- Guests will love the summery vibes of this new pattern that showcases Mickey joined by his forever sweetheart Minnie as they make their way around World Showcase to sample all of the delicious offerings.
- The 2022 Food & Wine Festival Collection is available in three styles:
- Tote Bag
- Satchel Bag
- Crossbody Bag
- A creamy white background allows the pattern to pop with rich colors and hand drawn icons of locations around World Showcase. Adding to the fun little sayings and puns that have been whipped up for foodie fans everywhere:
- “Behold the Grill Master”
- “Make it a Plate Night”
- “Love Bite”
- “Char-Cuterie”
- Food & Wine Festival logo
- The Dooney & Bourke 2022 EPCOT Food & Wine Collection is available for pre-order on shopDisney and will ship to fans on or around August 15, 2022. Guests can also find the collection at EPCOT and select locations throughout Disney Parks and Resorts.
- Pricing for the collection ranges between $248-$298. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022 – $298.00
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather carry handles
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 10'' H x 12'' W x 3 3/4'' D
- Strap drop length: 11 1/2''
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022 – $298.00
- Zip top closure with two leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather carry handles
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 9 1/2'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 5 1/4'' D
- Handle drop: 5''
- Strap drop: 21''
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022 – $248.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 9'' H x 9'' W x 3'' D
- Strap drop length: 26''
