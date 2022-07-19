shopDisney Dishes Up New Dooney & Bourke 2022 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival Collection

It’s not often that we get two new Dooney & Bourke releases on shopDisney on back to back days, but this week is shaping up to be full of surprises! In celebration of the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Dooney & Bourke has designed a new pattern featuring Mickey and Minnie living their best culinary lives.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans can feast their eyes on a charming new assortment of Dooney & Bourke bags themed to Walt Disney World’s best event: the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival

Guests will love the summery vibes of this new pattern that showcases Mickey joined by his forever sweetheart Minnie as they make their way around World Showcase to sample all of the delicious offerings.

The 2022 Food & Wine Festival Collection is available in three styles: Tote Bag Satchel Bag Crossbody Bag

A creamy white background allows the pattern to pop with rich colors and hand drawn icons of locations around World Showcase. Adding to the fun little sayings and puns that have been whipped up for foodie fans everywhere: “Behold the Grill Master” “Make it a Plate Night” “Love Bite” “Char-Cuterie” Food & Wine Festival logo

The Dooney & Bourke 2022 EPCOT Food & Wine Collection is available for pre-order on shopDisney find the collection at EPCOT

Pricing for the collection ranges between $248-$298. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022 – $298.00

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

10'' H x 12'' W x 3 3/4'' D

Strap drop length: 11 1/2''

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022 – $298.00

Zip top closure with two leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

9 1/2'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Handle drop: 5''

Strap drop: 21''

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022 – $248.00

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

9'' H x 9'' W x 3'' D

Strap drop length: 26''

