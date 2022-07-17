Photos: More 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise

We’re only days into the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, but more Merchandise continues to be discovered as we make our way around the park and into the gift shops throughout.

One thing that is sure to be a hit is this collection of different Pizza items, including a pizza board. The one that is sure to be a crowd favorite however is a complete set of Pizza flatware that comes in a pizza-delivery style box.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is a festival, and we all know that Figment has become the unofficial mascot for EPCOT Festivals in recent years. Our impish imaginary friend (and his familiar purple hue) can be found on items including cups, aprons, and ornaments!

While Remy from Ratatouille and Figment are featured throughout the Food & Wine Festival, another famous Disney culinary artist is becoming more prominent throughout, and guests can get their hands on some of these items featuring The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana.

While we’ve spotted numerous shirts for the festival earlier, this one was new to us when we found it alongside the items above.

And as with every EPCOT Festival as of late, guests are sure to be clamoring to get their hands on the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Dooney & Bourke bags.

The 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival takes place now through November 19th at Walt Disney World.