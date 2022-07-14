Photos: EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Begins With Merchandise and More

Today marks the kickoff of this year’s EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival at Walt Disney World. The annual tradition brings fans from around the world to sample flavors from, well, around the world!

Presented by Corksicle, this year’s festival brings out more options, and makes Remy and Emile from Pixar’s Ratatouille a big part of the fun. It also helps that their new attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, marks its one year anniversary later in the festival’s run.

Guests can also participate in the cheese-filled journey that is Emile’s Fromage Montage, which will see them trying out several cheesy dishes throughout the festival.

Back for another year, Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak is back, and park guests can embark on a scavenger hunt through World Showcase to earn one of four fun tumblers adorned with either Figment, Remy, Mickey Mouse, or Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.

Those tumblers aren’t the only pieces of Food & Wine gear that festival-goers can get their hands on. The event is presented by Corksicle, so of course there is a Corksicle product on hand for all to enjoy.

Other cups, glasses, tumblers and accessories can be found as well.

There are also plenty of the usual, including shirts and spirit jerseys.

And of course, there are pins! A mystery collection celebrating the festival as well as more traditional less “blind bag” fare.

A new collection invites park guests to “Wine” their way around the world with a magnet and cooler bag.

A Limited Edition Magicband for this year’s festival is also available, but please note that they are NOT the new Magicband+ that is eagerly anticipated to debut in the near future.

Passholders (or just hungry guests) might be interested in a special Remy Spork for their frequent visits to the stands, carts, and other eateries of the festival, or the passholder exclusive Food & Wine Festival Bowl for cooking or serving when they try out their own version of the recipes in their own home.