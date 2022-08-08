Cleo and Figaro Star on New “Pinocchio” Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Quick! Which animated classic film features Cleo and Figaro? If you said Pinocchio, you’re absolutely right. Before he created the marionette boy, Geppetto’s best companions were his lovely goldfish and frisky cat. Dooney & Bourke is commemorating the beloved film with a new vintage pattern featuring the adorable animals.
What’s Happening:
- Dooney & Bourke is celebrating another Disney animated film with their latest collection and this time they’re going way back to the early classics.
- Pinocchio serves as the inspiration for these charming styles that feature a vintage pattern showcasing Geppetto’s pet companions Cleo the goldfish, Figaro the cat, and his adorable owl wall clock.
- A windmill clock, flowers and diamond shaped accents are also part of the design that’s presented in a muted palette of grey, golden yellow and orange set against a creamy white background.
- As is popular with Dooney & Bourke bags, this collection features a repeating pattern, and with its vintage styling calls back to the toy maker’s shop.
- The Pinocchio Collection is available across four bag styles:
- Tote Bag
- Satchel Bag
- Camera Bag
- Wristlet
- The collection is priced between $168.00-$298.00 and is available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Tote Bag
Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Pinocchio – $298.00
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Removable leather tag embossed with ''Disney Pinocchio''
Satchel Bag
Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – Pinocchio – $298.00
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather carry handles
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Removable leather tag embossed with ''Disney Pinocchio''
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 12'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 6 1/2'' D
- Handle drop length: 4 1/2''
- Strap drop length: 21 1/2''
Camera Bag
Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag – Pinocchio – $228.00
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket
- Two interior pockets
- Interior key hook
- Detachable leather shoulder strap
- Removable leather tag embossed with ''Disney Pinocchio''
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 5 1/2'' H x 8'' W x 2 3/4'' D
- Strap drop length: 24 1/2''
Wristlet
Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – Pinocchio – $168.00
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- Twelve interior card slots
- Removable leather wrist strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D
- Strap: 7'' L
