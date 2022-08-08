Cleo and Figaro Star on New “Pinocchio” Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Quick! Which animated classic film features Cleo and Figaro? If you said Pinocchio, you’re absolutely right. Before he created the marionette boy, Geppetto’s best companions were his lovely goldfish and frisky cat. Dooney & Bourke is commemorating the beloved film with a new vintage pattern featuring the adorable animals.

serves as the inspiration for these charming styles that feature a vintage pattern showcasing Geppetto’s pet companions Cleo the goldfish, Figaro the cat, and his adorable owl wall clock. A windmill clock, flowers and diamond shaped accents are also part of the design that’s presented in a muted palette of grey, golden yellow and orange set against a creamy white background.

As is popular with Dooney & Bourke bags, this collection features a repeating pattern, and with its vintage styling calls back to the toy maker’s shop.

The Pinocchio Collection is available across four bag styles: Tote Bag Satchel Bag Camera Bag Wristlet

Collection is available across four bag styles: The collection is priced between $168.00-$298.00 and is available now on shopDisney

Tote Bag

Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Pinocchio – $298.00

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Removable leather tag embossed with ''Disney Pinocchio''

Satchel Bag

Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – Pinocchio – $298.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Removable leather tag embossed with ''Disney Pinocchio''

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

12'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 6 1/2'' D

Handle drop length: 4 1/2''

Strap drop length: 21 1/2''

Camera Bag

Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag – Pinocchio – $228.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket

Two interior pockets

Interior key hook

Detachable leather shoulder strap

Removable leather tag embossed with ''Disney Pinocchio''

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

5 1/2'' H x 8'' W x 2 3/4'' D

Strap drop length: 24 1/2''

Wristlet

Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – Pinocchio – $168.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

Removable leather wrist strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D

Strap: 7'' L

