“Oh Boy, Oh Boy, Oh Boy! “A Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Collection is Coming Soon to shopDisney

Well my goodness, Dooney & Bourke is back with another Disney collection and this time their sole focus is on Donald Duck. Fans of the classic Disney character—and pal of Mickey Mouse—will love the unique geometric pattern that’s as interesting and unexpected as Donald himself.

What’s Happening:

Donald Duck is getting his own Dooney & Bourke collection and we can’t wait! shopDisney has revealed that the next pattern in the Disney Dooney lineup will feature the fiery-tempered fowl in a very cool way.

Instead of sticking to the classic animated look of the character, Dooney is bringing Donald to life with straight lines, bold pops of color and retroistic styling.

This series of bags features a bright white background accented with navy blue lines to form various size rectangles. Layered over that is a full body “sketch” drawing of Donald—complete with hat, bowtie, and tunic—to evoke a 70s vintage vibe.

Adding to the fun are colorful ovals of blue, yellow and orange strategically placed for his beak, feet, hat, tie and top. Also, since pattern placement is key for the most attractive Dooney designs, the diagonal series of Donalds and his full-bodied image offer multiple options to see the Duck in his glory on every side of the bags.

Each bag features navy blue leather handles and a matching removable leather tag that says “Disney.”

The new collection will be available across three styles: Tote Bag Satchel Bag Camera Bag

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but similar bag types are priced between $228.00-$298.00.

The Donald Duck Collection will be available on shopDisney on August 29nd. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

