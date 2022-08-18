“The Emperor’s New Groove” Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming to shopDisney August 22nd

Get in the fashion groove with Dooney & Bourke! The high end bag designer is bringing three new styles to shopDisney with a hoof-tastic, llama-centric The Emperor’s New Groove Collection that’s set to debut next week.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The Emperor’s New Groove may have celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2020, but for Disney fans llamas are always in season!
- shopDisney is introducing a new Dooney & Bourke collection themed to the animated film that showcases not only Kuzko in his animal form, but several other llamas too.
- This series of bags features a solid turquoise background that is patterned with the furry creatures in colors of golden yellow, light pink and light blue.
- Kuzko can be spotted as the standout with his white body and fuschia neck and head. That and he’s standing rather proudly for a llama.
- Each bag is accented with light brown leather handles and a removable leather tag bearing the movie’s title logo.
- The new collection will be available across three styles:
- Tote Bag
- Drawstring Bag
- Crossbody
- Pricing hasn’t been announced, but similar bag types are priced between $268.00-$298.00.
- The Emperor’s New Groove Collection will be available on shopDisney on August 22nd. Check back soon for links to the individual items.
