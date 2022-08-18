“The Emperor’s New Groove” Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming to shopDisney August 22nd

Get in the fashion groove with Dooney & Bourke! The high end bag designer is bringing three new styles to shopDisney with a hoof-tastic, llama-centric The Emperor’s New Groove Collection that’s set to debut next week.

The Emperor’s New Groove may have celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2020,

This series of bags features a solid turquoise background that is patterned with the furry creatures in colors of golden yellow, light pink and light blue.

Kuzko can be spotted as the standout with his white body and fuschia neck and head. That and he’s standing rather proudly for a llama.

Each bag is accented with light brown leather handles and a removable leather tag bearing the movie’s title logo.

The new collection will be available across three styles: Tote Bag Drawstring Bag Crossbody

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but similar bag types are priced between $268.00-$298.00.

The Emperor’s New Groove Collection will be available on shopDisney on August 22nd

