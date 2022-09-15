Robosen Takes Your Pixar Collection to Infinity and Beyond with Buzz Lightyear Robot Inspired by “Lightyear”

If a Buzz Lightyear robot is the item missing from your collection, have we got some good news for you! Robosen, the leading innovator in the field of robotics, has teamed with Pixar for an unforgettable Buzz Lightyear collectible robot that will take your display to infinity and beyond.

What’s Happening:

Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear has long been a favorite of Pixar fans and now, Robosen is bringing him to life in a whole new way.

The robotics company has teamed up with Disney and Pixar for a very special robot themed to the 2022 film Lightyear .

. This incredible interactive Space Ranger stands at an impressive 42 cm (16.5 in) and is made with premium materials and character details for incredible authenticity.

He features multiple programming modes and can even respond to key phrases so it feels like you’re right alongside him in the action. Plus his adorable robot cat companion Sox is along for the ride too. Cue the awws.

The collectible robot is available in two types for the ultimate Lightyear fan: The standard Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Alpha is available for $649, a $150 pre-order savings Limited edition Buzz Lightyear Infinity Pack available for $749 – a $250 pre-order savings

Please note, both models requiring a $99 USD deposit

Pre-orders are now open and the robot will ship in Spring 2023.

Fans can learn even more about the collectible at buzz.robosen.com

Good to Know: