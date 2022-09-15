“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates All Things D23 Expo

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts come to us live from the D23 Expo 2022 with a special episode recapping the weekend’s festivities.

What’s Happening:

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows talk about all things D23 Expo. First up, they go through all of the biggest Disney+ announcements from the D23 Expo, for shows and movies such as The Santa Clauses , Disenchanted , National Treasure: Edge of History , Secret Invasion , and more!

, , , , and more! After that, we hear from some Disney+ stars and creators, including: Tahj Mowry ( The Muppets Mayhem ) The Cast of Star Wars : Andor Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni The Cast of National Treasure: Edge of History The Cast of Disenchanted Brie Larson ( Remembering ) Jimmy Chin ( Edge of the Unknown ) Alex Honnold ( Edge of the Unknown ) Bertie Gregory ( Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory )



