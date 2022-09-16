Celebrating 70 Years of Walt Disney Imagineering

There is so much that goes into Walt Disney Imagineering. It’s so hard to believe, but they are celebrating 70 years. They shared a video on their YouTube page reminiscing and sharing some highlights.
What’s Happening:
- For seventy years, Imagineers have blended imagination with cutting-edge technology to create groundbreaking experiences that bring people together from all over the world.
- Produced by Iwerks & Co, the studio behind The Imagineering Story on Disney+, this video captures meaningful moments and milestones from the last seven decades – and invites you to watch … and listen closely … as we share a glimpse of Walt Disney Imagineering’s legacy.
- A huge thank you to all Imagineers, past and present, for your contributions to this incredible legacy. As Walt would say, “we’re just getting started!”
- You can see the video below.