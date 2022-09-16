“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack” Season 3 Now Available

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack Season 3 is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack features covers of some Frozen songs from the third season, including: “For the First Time in Forever/Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? Mashup” “Love is an Open Door” “In Summer” “Let It Go”

features covers of some songs from the third season, including: It also features new renditions of some High School Musical favorites, such as: “What Time Is It/Start the Party Mashup” “Fabulous”

favorites, such as:

Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack and official playlist on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer Tidal

You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here

About High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled docu-series of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is best in snow without leaving anyone out in the cold.

is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of on the horizon AND a drama-filled docu-series of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is best in snow without leaving anyone out in the cold. All episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+

Season 3 are now streaming on Be sure to follow our High School Musical: The Musical: The Series tag