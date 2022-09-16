“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack” Season 3 Now Available

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack Season 3 is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack features covers of some Frozen songs from the third season, including:
- “For the First Time in Forever/Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? Mashup”
- “Love is an Open Door”
- “In Summer”
- “Let It Go”
- It also features new renditions of some High School Musical favorites, such as:
- “What Time Is It/Start the Party Mashup”
- “Fabulous”
- Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack and official playlist on multiple platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
- You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here.
About High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled docu-series of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is best in snow without leaving anyone out in the cold.
- All episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+.
