“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack” Season 3 Now Available

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack Season 3 is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack features covers of some Frozen songs from the third season, including:
    • “For the First Time in Forever/Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? Mashup”
    • “Love is an Open Door”
    • “In Summer”
    • “Let It Go”
  • It also features new renditions of some High School Musical favorites, such as:
    • “What Time Is It/Start the Party Mashup”
    • “Fabulous”

  • Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack and official playlist on multiple platforms, including:
    • Spotify
    • Apple Music
    • Amazon Music
    • Pandora
    • YouTube Music
    • iTunes
    • Deezer
    • Tidal
  • You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here.

About High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

  • Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled docu-series of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is best in snow without leaving anyone out in the cold.
  • All episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+.
