Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of September 19th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of September 19th-23rd:

Monday, September 19 Matthew Modine ( Stranger Things ) Jeremy Allen White ( The Bear )

Tuesday, September 20 Billy Eichner ( Bros )

Wednesday, September 21 Tyler Perry Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia ( The Bachelorette )

Thursday, September 22 Reba Mcentire ( Big Sky ) Lou Diamond Phillips Monica Mangin (Incredible Fall Bargains)

Friday, September 23 Niecy Nash ( The Rookie: Feds ) Paul Walter Hauser ( Cobra Kai )



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.