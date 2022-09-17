There were exciting updates at D23 Expo last week when it came to Walt Disney World. If you were not able to be there, we have you covered with the announcements.

What’s Happening:

If you missed D23 Expo, we have you covered with the announcement video from A Boundless Future Panel.

Walt Disney World Resort and the Transformation of EPCOT

The next major milestone in EPCOT’s multi-year transformation will include the completion of the World Celebration neighborhood in late 2023.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

Fan-favorite character Figment will also appear live to park guests by the end of 2023.

Magic Kingdom:

Over at Magic Kingdom, TRON / Lightcycle Run will invite guests to enter the Grid in spring 2023.

Popular anthem Happily Ever After will play again when an updated nighttime spectacular returns to light up the skies over Cinderella Castle in 2023.

will play again when an updated nighttime spectacular returns to light up the skies over Cinderella Castle in 2023. At the Haunted Mansion