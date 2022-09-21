Documentary Focusing on Walt Disney World Performer Billy Flanigan Releasing Digitally on October 7th

Longtime Walt Disney World performer Billy Flanigan is getting a documentary! Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth will be available to rent or buy digitally on October 7th.
What’s Happening:
- Having been a contracted Walt Disney World performer for 40 years, Billy Flanigan has entertained millions from around the globe. When COVID forced the parks to close and performers became unemployed, Billy embarked on a 7,000-mile cycling trek, delivering “Flanigrams," to brighten days. His singing and dancing telegrams were featured on Good Morning America, The Doctors, and in People Magazine. But out of the spotlight, Billy is forced to confront his biggest antagonist and his daunting past. Through candid interviews and never before seen archival footage, Billy pulls back the curtain, to reveal his true self, for all to see.
- Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth is written and directed by Cullen Douglas, executive produced by Randy Goodwin, edited and co-produced by Jeremy Gilleece, and features an Original Score from Rob Pottorf.
- Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth will be available to rent or buy on October 7th. You can preorder it now through iTunes.
- For more information, check out the documentary’s official Facebook page.
- Check out the newly released trailer for Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth below: