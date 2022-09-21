Disney Chefs Come Together For a Cause With Field to Feast 2022

The Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner will be back for its eighth year on November 5th from 2:30 to 5:30 at Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Florida. This features the culinary minds of Walt Disney World chefs to benefit a very special cause. Disney Parks Blog gave more details.

What's Happening:

The Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner returns for its eighth year on November 5th.

This features a dinner made by the culinary team at Walt Disney World to benefit the Kids’ Café Program of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

This event showcases Disney chefs while coming together with delicious food and making a lasting impact on the Kids’ Café, a program providing after-school meals to children in need in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties.

All proceeds from this event will go to the program.

The event will kick off at 2:30 with a 30-minute reception where you can interact with culinary experts.

They will start serving up delicious dishes from some of Disney's most talented chefs from 3 to 5:30 p.m.