Disney’s “Strange World” Gets Exciting First Full Trailer

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared the first full trailer for their upcoming feature film, Strange World, ahead of its November theatrical release.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World is currently set to hit theaters on November 23.
- The new trailer for the film delivers a much better understanding of the story than the recently released teaser.
- The trailer allows us to get to know the generation-spanning characters played by Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jaboukie Young-White.
- You can check out the first full trailer for Disney’s Strange World below:
About Strange World:
- Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.
- According to director Don Hall, Strange World is a nod to pulp magazines—popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper.
- Helmed by Hall, who previously directed the Oscar winning Big Hero 6, and the recent Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as fan-favorite Winnie the Pooh. Joining him as co-director/writer, is Qui Nguyen, with whom he teamed up when he served as co-writer on Raya and the Last Dragon).
- The film is set to be produced by Roy Conli, who also produced Big Hero 6 and Tangled.