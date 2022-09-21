D23 Gold Members Can Get Their Hands on Exclusive EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pin

D23 Gold Members who are EPCOT fans can get their hands on special pin marking the 40th anniversary of Walt Disney World’s second theme park.

What’s Happening:

Reflect on 40 grand and miraculous years of EPCOT with this D23 Gold Member-exclusive pin!

This unique pin is the greatest way to celebrate 40 years of possibility and worldly wonders. Featuring the majestic Spaceship Earth

The EPCOT 40th Anniversary pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,000, is available to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney at 7 a.m. PST on Monday, September 26th.

Inspired by the Disney Park in Orlando, Florida… EPCOT was originally imagined by Walt Disney himself, and initially designed as an Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (EPCOT) for the Florida Project—which would have acted as a master-planned neighborhood, housing residents in a system designed with efficiency and future-forward living in mind. Upon Walt’s passing, Imagineers rekindled the idea of EPCOT as a second park in the Florida area, following the Magic Kingdom

Since opening in 1982, EPCOT has experienced several inspiring evolutions—and is currently undergoing the biggest transformation in its history, celebrating the magic of possibility.