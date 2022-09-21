At Long Last Avengers Campus Spider-Bots and Tactical Upgrades Crawl Over to shopDisney

Oh no! The Spider-Bots are out of control and they’re taking over shopDisney! Okay that might be a little hyperbolic, but it is true that Disney fans can now purchase a Spider Bot and two tactical upgrades from shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

In addition to taking out the rapidly growing army of Spider-Bots on the ride, guests can also bring home their own remote control version of the eight-legged creatures for mini battles at home.

Of course that’s not all, as two “tactical upgrade” armors themed to Iron Man and Black Panther have made it to shopDisney too.

Each tactical upgrade can be added to the standard Spider-Bot and gives the creature new moves and actions inspired by the Marvel heroes.

The Spider-Bot sells for $79.99

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot – Avengers Campus

Iron Man Spider-Bot Tactical Upgrade

Black Panther Spider-Bot Tactical Upgrade