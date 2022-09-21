At Long Last Avengers Campus Spider-Bots and Tactical Upgrades Crawl Over to shopDisney

Oh no! The Spider-Bots are out of control and they’re taking over shopDisney! Okay that might be a little hyperbolic, but it is true that Disney fans can now purchase a Spider Bot and two tactical upgrades from shopDisney.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Many Marvel fans have quickly come to love the WEB Slingers attraction at Disney California Adventure that puts them in the middle of the action at Avengers Campus right alongside Spider-Man.
- In addition to taking out the rapidly growing army of Spider-Bots on the ride, guests can also bring home their own remote control version of the eight-legged creatures for mini battles at home.
- Previously this collectible was only available at Disney Resorts (Disneyland and Disneyland Paris), but now the popular Spider-Bot has arrived on shopDisney so that everyone can join in the fun.
- Of course that’s not all, as two “tactical upgrade” armors themed to Iron Man and Black Panther have made it to shopDisney too.
- Each tactical upgrade can be added to the standard Spider-Bot and gives the creature new moves and actions inspired by the Marvel heroes.
- The Spider-Bot sells for $79.99 and comes with a remote control and batteries. Each tactical upgrade sells for $24.99 and comes with 11 attachments to place on the Spider-Bot.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot – Avengers Campus
Iron Man Spider-Bot Tactical Upgrade
Black Panther Spider-Bot Tactical Upgrade
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning