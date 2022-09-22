Disney Parks Blog Offers Sneak Peek at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection Launching October 1st

Your Disney Parks wardrobe is about to get a lot more colorful thanks to new arrivals at Walt Disney World. Fans can celebrate EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary with this perfectly playful apparel and accessory collection that captures the spirit of the park.

As speculated, the collection will include Ear Headbands, hoodies, t-shirts, and even a Loungefly mini backpack among other items.

Below is a peek at the bold and playful series that was photographed, where else, in front of Spaceship Earth

The EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection will launch at the Creations Shop on October 1st (EPCOT’s actual anniversary) with additional items arriving throughout the month.

Additionally select items available at shopDisney

Figment and the Symbols of EPCOT

Figment fans, this is your time to shine! For this collection, the cheerful dragon is surrounded by symbols representing the iconic pavilions that make up EPCOT. You’ll see both featured on a blue pullover fleece, vibrant shirts and even a sentimental jumbo pin.

At Home and On the Go

Live your best Disney Parks life with a sequined Minnie Mouse headband, CORKCICLE canteen or a cozy long-sleeved shirt.

Stylish Shirts

Ahead of the holiday season, the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection commemorative Spirit Jersey and woven shirt are the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Family Fun with Figment

Fans can dress their little ones in the Figment youth tee, while they don a brilliant fleece hoodie.

Collectibles

You can never amass too much Disney and EPCOT merchandise! Like us, you always have room for new additions and this sleek black Citizen watch is sure to be a star piece in your collection. For more everyday fun (and future visits to the parks) you’ll love the EPCOT 40th Loungefly decorated to look like Spaceship Earth and accented with EPCOT logos.

Everything Else

In addition to the awesome styles featured here, EPCOT’s 40th celebration will also be highlighted on more amazing collectibles. Keep your eyes open for must-haves such as: Spaceship Earth-themed figurine Figment crossbody bag by Harveys Trading pins Commemorative Alex and Ani charm bracelet Limited-edition EPCOT 40th Anniversary Day Of Collection available on October 1st, while supplies last.

