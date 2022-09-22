ESPN2 to Showcase the Best of Roger Federer on Tuesday, September 27th

With the retirement of Roger Federer, one of tennis’ greatest champions, ESPN will honor him by treating fans to some of the greatest moments of his career.
What’s Happening:
- At 41 years old, Federer has played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. ESPN will showcase several of those career highlights in primetime on Tuesday, September 27th, on ESPN2.
- Also available on demand on ESPN+ is the “Best of Roger Federer” collection featuring some of his most memorable Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open matches from the past.
ESPN2 Presents “The Best of Federer” – Tuesday, September 27th:
Time (ET)
Show
Highlights
6:00 PM- 9:00 PM
2017 Australian Open, Men’s Final
Federer vs. Nadal- a five set classic leading Federer to his 18th major title
9:00 PM-12:00 AM
2007 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final
With this win Federer equaled Björn Borg’s Open Era record of five consecutive Wimbledon titles
12:00 AM – 2:00 AM
2006 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final
Federer successfully defended his title for a 4th consecutive year, and the first of three years in succession that Federer and Nadal would meet in the final of Wimbledon
More ESPN News:
- ESPN Films’ latest documentary Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War will debut Tuesday, September 27th at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
- ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take, featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, will return to HBCU Week on Friday, October 7th, taking place at Walt Disney World for the first time ever.
- ESPN has hired Susie Piotrkowski as Vice President, espnW. In her new role, she will help drive the future vision for the espnW portfolio, including the new W. Studios group.